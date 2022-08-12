Report: Anne Heche Was on Cocaine During Accident, May Not Survive

Almost a week after surviving a fiery car accident, actress Anne Heche may be close to death.

Heche crashed into a Los Angeles house on Friday, setting her car and the home ablaze.

A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that blood tests showed Heche had cocaine in her system after the accident.

Heche was pictured with what looked like a bottle of alcohol in her car before the crash. Officials have obtained a warrant to determine whether she was driving under the influence.

Close friends of Heche expressed fear that she is not going to make it, according to the Daily Mail.

“It will be a miracle if she recovers from this and comes out of this coma,” one friend said.

“She needs everyone’s prayers. She is in the worst state you can imagine. Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please.”

After it was initially reported that Heche was in stable condition, a representative for the actress announced on Monday that she was in “extreme critical condition.”

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the rep said. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

An anonymous source told the Daily Mail that Heche will be in a coma for “a long time” and that “there are fears she could die because her lungs don’t work on their own.”

According to the Times, the Los Angeles Police Department is treating the incident as a potential felony. A woman inside the house Heche slammed into reportedly sustained minor injuries and received medical attention.

The Mail identified the woman as homeowner Lynne Mishele. Her home was severely damaged in the fire.

Actress Rosanna Arquette urged her followers on Twitter to pray for Heche.

Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic. Pray for her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 5, 2022

Heche is known for her roles in movies such as “Donnie Brasco” and “Six Days Seven Nights” and in the soap opera “Another World.”

