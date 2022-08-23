CNN’s morning show “New Day” is being cited in multiple reports as the next show to face the ax in the aftermath of the sudden end to Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” show.

According to the Daily Beast, citing what it called CNN insiders it did not name, CNN CEO Chris Licht “will next turn his attention to ‘blowing up’ CNN’s ratings-challenged morning show “New Day,” having brought on his old buddy Ryan Kadro from CBS to help rework it.”

The Daily Beast report lays some of the blame for the changes at the feet of John Malone, a libertarian billionaire who is also on the board of Warner Bros. Discovery. The report said Malone wants CNN to move more to the middle, although it admitted Malone’s influence was likely indirect.

The report noted that two big names — Jim Acosta and Don Lemon — are safe for now.

Huge mistake was to make #ChrisLicht #CNN “boss” — he is destroying @CNN! I watch @NewDay & like @JohnBerman

& @brikeilarcnn!

Who’s Next? CNN Boss Chris Licht Set To Announce The Axe Has Fallen On ‘New Day’ With Brianna Keilar & John Berman ‘WITHIN DAYS’https://t.co/YcYMRYUCHr — MargaretKerrBeckwith (@MargBeckwith) August 23, 2022

Licht has promised changes at CNN.

“I want to acknowledge that this is a time of significant change, and I know that many of you are unsettled,” Licht said on a Friday call, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing several people on the call it did not name.

“There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it,” he said.

CNN is the new FOX light. Light on truth. Light on honesty. CNN Reportedly ‘Blowing Up’ Morning Show ‘New Day’ Next https://t.co/e4olaeS1h7 — Nick Furious (@designfuree) August 23, 2022

“New Day” is anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar.

The Hollywood Reporter said that “few inside CNN expect them to remain on that show long-term.”

A CNN spokesman declined to comment.

Nothing wrong with @CNN makeover of CNN’s New Day morning show and possibly everything right. Licht knows popularity of Morning Joe, plus the need to add energy, voice, and variety to the AM. #CNN https://t.co/aZXjP7s7tl — Todd Gold (@ToddXTV) August 23, 2022

The website Radar Online offered its entry in the guessing game of “Who’s Next” by saying “New Day” has only days to go before its demise is announced.

The site said a roundtable program will replace “New Day,” modeled after MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Radar Online quoted a source it did not name as saying Licht “wants to establish a popular morning show that sets the agenda for the network each day. He doesn’t want to change anchors frequently. He wants strength and stability — and believes it all starts in the all-important morning timeslot.”

“Expect to see either one main anchor, like Joe, or three like Gayle King has on CBS,” Radar Online said, quoting its source. “They’ll be joined by a roster of ‘friends’ who can add to the morning dialogue — beat reporters, commentators, and people in the know.”

