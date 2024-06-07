Report: Banks Close 79 Branches Over 6 Weeks in Cost-Cutting Move

As banks increasingly shift to digital services, banks have closed 79 U.S. branches in just six weeks across various states, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

More than 400 brick-and-mortar branches have been shuttered this year, the outlet reported Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, BankUnited, BMO Bank, Citizens Bank and Inwood NB were among those who announced closures.

The Daily Mail provided a comprehensive list of the locations that are closing for anyone wishing to identify whether they will be affected.

California saw the greatest number of closures, according to the report.

JPMorgan shut down 18 branches; Wells Fargo shuttered 17, including eight in just the past week; and Bank of America filed to close 16 locations in states across the country, including California, Florida and New Jersey.

According to the consulting firm Bancography, the move is part of an attempt to consolidate locations, which yields significant annual savings, while appealing to a shift from rural to urban markets, the Daily Mail reported.

In January and February, 222 banks closed their branches across the United States.

Between April 7 and 13, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase shut a total of 36 branches.

Does traditional banking have a future? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 54% (644 Votes) No: 46% (552 Votes)

The last time the number of bank branches increased was in 2011, when there were more than 85,000 branches nationwide, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

That number has since decreased to about 70,000.

Didn’t know there were 70,000 bank branches in the US … pic.twitter.com/rOlNSjTHle — Aurelius (@Aureliusltd28) February 11, 2024

One of the demographics that will be most affected by the move from brick-and-mortar banks to online banking is older members of the population who are not as fond of digital banking.

It also will impact local communities and businesses — and we may be witnessing the bitter end of traditional banking.

Each week, banks must tell the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency about branch openings and closures.

In January, Republic First Bank, which was operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, was seized by the FDIC and sold to Fulton Bank.

Republic Bank’s 32 branches were set to reopen as Fulton Bank branches.

The failure, which will cost the deposit insurance fund $667 million, followed a trend of regional banks struggling due to higher interest rates and commercial real estate loan issues.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.