Report: Barron Trump Has Taken on an Important Campaign Role, Is Helping Father Reach Key Demographic

In a presidential contest in which no demographic can be left behind, the Trump campaign has a unique resource to reach America’s youngest voters, according to a new report.

Far away from his father’s world of raucous rallies, Barron Trump is trying to build a social media campaign aimed at voters former President Donald Trump needs to reach in order to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Bo Loudon, 17, an influencer and close friend of Barron Trump, is partnering with Barron to use their understanding of the social media landscape to connect with young voters.

The pair helped connect the former president with Kick influencer Adin Ross for a livestreamed interview that, according to The New York Times, had about 500,000 users watching.

The interview gave Trump “access to the millions of young, mostly male and right-leaning potential voters who follow Mr. Ross on social media,” the Times reported.

Trump himself sees Barron’s and Loudon’s “input as an asset,” the Daily Mail quoted what it said was an “insider” as saying.

🚨OVER 49 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE SEEN RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP’S X SPACE WITH ELON MUSK! Kamala doesn’t have anywhere close to this level of support. The Deep State is trying to shut this conversation down! Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/u5mrK3dTmF — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 13, 2024

“He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn’t have much of a clue about,” the insider said.

Entrepreneur Justin Waller told the publication that Barron Trump and Loudon know more about the business world than many adults.

“I see them both being entrepreneurs. They are certainly going to pave their own path for themselves and it’s very clear to see that they’ll be quite successful,” Waller said.

“Donald Trump is just someone who is perpetually curious about new technologies and new ways to meet people and share his vision,” a supporter the Mail did not name said.

🚨RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST THANKED MY FRIEND BARRON TRUMP FOR INTRODUCING HIM TO @ADINROSS! “Thank you also to Barron Trump for the introduction to your friend, Adin. Young people are the future of America.” The FAKE NEWS won’t report this. Share to make this go VIRAL! pic.twitter.com/fL0gY6VY4N — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 6, 2024

“He listens to everyone, no matter their race, demo, orientation, religion – or their age,” the supporter said.

Trump made a major strategy change Monday, appearing live on X with X owner Elon Musk, as noted by The Hill.

Listeners for the event peaked at 1 million.

🚨 President Trump gave a shoutout to his son Barron, who partook in his FIRST rally tonight And the crowd went WILD! Barron WILL be President in the future! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kOwYwlUx0R — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 10, 2024

Barron Trump heads off to college in the fall — though exactly where hasn’t been announced yet.

However, at Trump rallies, there is a hint there may be a political future in store, what with the presence of “Barron 2044” T-shirts while “Barron Trump For President 2044” buttons are sold online, according to Newsweek.

