Report: Barron Trump Has Taken on an Important Campaign Role, Is Helping Father Reach Key Demographic

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2024 at 6:29am
In a presidential contest in which no demographic can be left behind, the Trump campaign has a unique resource to reach America’s youngest voters, according to a new report.

Far away from his father’s world of raucous rallies, Barron Trump is trying to build a social media campaign aimed at voters former President Donald Trump needs to reach in order to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Bo Loudon, 17, an influencer and close friend of Barron Trump, is partnering with Barron to use their understanding of the social media landscape to connect with young voters.

The pair helped connect the former president with Kick influencer Adin Ross for a livestreamed interview that, according to The New York Times, had about 500,000 users watching.

The interview gave Trump “access to the millions of young, mostly male and right-leaning potential voters who follow Mr. Ross on social media,” the Times reported.

Elon Musk Makes Offer to Kamala Harris After Trump Interview Blows Up

Trump himself sees Barron’s and Loudon’s “input as an asset,” the Daily Mail quoted what it said was an “insider” as saying.

“He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign aides wouldn’t have much of a clue about,” the insider said.

Are you glad to hear Barron is getting involved with Trump’s campaign?

Entrepreneur Justin Waller told the publication that Barron Trump and Loudon know more about the business world than many adults.

“I see them both being entrepreneurs. They are certainly going to pave their own path for themselves and it’s very clear to see that they’ll be quite successful,” Waller said.

“Donald Trump is just someone who is perpetually curious about new technologies and new ways to meet people and share his vision,” a supporter the Mail did not name said.

Guilty Verdict Hits Barron, Melania Hard as Trump's Family Braces for Sentencing Date - 'It's Tougher on Them'

“He listens to everyone, no matter their race, demo, orientation, religion – or their age,” the supporter said.

Trump made a major strategy change Monday, appearing live on X with X owner Elon Musk, as noted by The Hill.

Listeners for the event peaked at 1 million.

Barron Trump heads off to college in the fall — though exactly where hasn’t been announced yet.

However, at Trump rallies, there is a hint there may be a political future in store, what with the presence of “Barron 2044” T-shirts while “Barron Trump For President 2044” buttons are sold online, according to Newsweek.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
