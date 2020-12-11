Report: Barr's DOJ Intentionally Hid Hunter Biden Investigations for Months

Attorney General William Barr knew months ago about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings but kept the information from spilling into public view even as President Donald Trump publicly called for probes into the son of the presumptive president-elect.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Barr was briefed before the spring about investigations into Biden, which Biden revealed in a statement on Wednesday issued by his father’s presidential transition team.

Biden said that prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware had contacted his attorney regarding an investigation into his “tax affairs.”

A source familiar with the investigation told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it began in 2018, and that the U.S. attorneys’ contact with Biden’s lawyers signals that the investigation has moved from a “covert” to an “overt” stage.

Other reports suggest that Biden is also the subject of money laundering investigations.

TRENDING: Medical Professor Blasts Fauci: Here Are 3 Proofs He's Spreading Misinformation

CNN reported that the investigations are scrutinizing Biden’s business deals with CEFC China Energy, a major Chinese energy conglomerate that paid Biden approximately $6 million in 2017 and 2018.

The revelation that Barr knew of the probe has already rankled President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress, who have publicly called for Barr to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Do you think Barr should have revealed the investigation into Hunter Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (49 Votes) 17% (10 Votes)

According to The Journal, Barr took steps to avoid providing information to Republican members of Congress about the investigations.

“Congressional Republicans are furious that Barr never told us the news, even in confidence,” a source who works on Capitol Hill told the DCNF.

Trump took a shot at the Justice Department on Thursday night.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Trump has fumed over Barr’s statement earlier this month that the Justice Department had not seen enough evidence of voter fraud to overturn the results of the election.

He has also criticized Barr over the lack of developments in an investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

RELATED: Report: Here's What Hunter Biden's Statement on the Federal Investigation Left Out

Barr tapped the prosecutor leading that investigation, John Durham, to serve as special counsel on Oct. 19.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.