Parler Share
Commentary

Report: Biden Admin Admits the Worst Has Happened with Iran Nuclear Deal - Just in Time for WW3

 By George Upper  September 29, 2022 at 7:24am
Parler Share

When a member of Congress says that a terror-sponsoring nation is “on the eve of getting a nuclear weapon,” it’s probably best to pay attention.

When that congressman is also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and was recently briefed by senior members of the Biden administration, not paying attention starts to look like sticking one’s head in the sand.

It’s time to listen up.

Two weeks ago, “senior U.S. officials” held a classified briefing for Rep. Darrell Issa and other members of the committee, telling them that prospects for a deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program have all but died, according to an exclusive report from the Washington Free Beacon.

“Two weeks ago, they thought they had a deal, and now they know they don’t have a deal, and are stymied about how they get to a deal because they’ve negotiated all there was to negotiate, and, at the end of the day, Iran doesn’t want the deal that was negotiated,” Issa told the Free Beacon, which said other sources had confirmed Issa’s information.

Trending:
WH Press Corps Revolts Against Press Sec, Demands Answers on Why Biden Looked for Dead Congresswoman

“They’re basically on the eve of getting a nuclear weapon and don’t want to be talked out of it,” he said.

That’s concerning, but unfortunately not surprising. When he refused to “re-certify” Iran’s compliance with the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the official designation of the 2105 deal then-President Barack Obama reached with Iran and several other countries), former President Donald Trump said, “We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror, and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout,” according to CBS News.

That was in 2017. Five years later: More violence? Check. More terror? Check. The very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout? Check.

This is one of those things I wish Trump had been wrong about.

At the time, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed that no one nation could revoke the agreement, according to the U.K. Independent.

Rouhani then went on to revoke portions of it himself a couple of years later, of course. But that was OK because … medicine, or something.

“We felt that the nuclear deal needs a surgery and the painkiller pills of the last year have been ineffective,” Rouhani said in May 2019, according to CBS News. “This surgery is for saving the deal, not destroying it.”

Later that year, Iran announced that it was going to start ignoring the limits set by the JCPOA on uranium enrichment, bringing the element’s purity level well above what is needed to power civilian reactors and thereby threatening to create nuclear weapons, according to CNN.

But hey, what’s the worry, right? Just because a sovereign nation that the State Department has ranked a “Tier 3” in human trafficking and that has been officially designated a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” for nearly 40 years is “on the eve” of obtaining one of the most dangerous devices ever created?

Surely, Biden’s State Department must have some reassuring words, right? Something that says our concerns are overblown?

Related:
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Primed for Huge Victory the Moment Biden Signs New Nuclear Deal: Report

Or maybe not.

“This is unfortunately just another instance of Iran’s flagrant disregard for not only the lives of their own people but also for their neighbors and for what are core principles at the crux of the UN Charter: sovereignty, territorial integrity,” department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday at a media briefing, describing recent Iranian drone and missile attacks against Kurds in Iraq.

I don’t know about you, but a government with “flagrant disregard” for life and national sovereignty isn’t one I want handling nukes.

So now what?

“They ran out of new things to talk about and finally got to a point where it’s time to accept it,” Issa told the Free Beacon. “I believe [Iran] never negotiated in good faith, which means there’s really no reason to go back to them until there’s a huge change that shows why negotiations would be different.”

(The Western Journal has reached out to Rep. Issa’s office but did not immediately receive a response.)

Even the left-leaners at Foreign Affairs think that the U.S. may need to find a way to frighten Iran back to the negotiating table before further talks can be effective.

Do you think we are seeing the danger of World War III unfolding in Iran?

“Ironically, it seems, restoring Iran’s fear of the United States may be the only way to avoid a war, limit Iranian threats in the region, and produce an acceptable diplomatic outcome on the character of the Iranian nuclear program,” wrote former U.S. envoy to the Middle East Dennis Ross in July.

That, of course, raises the question: Does the Biden administration have what it takes to “restore Iran’s fear of the United States”?

Sadly, I think we all know the answer to that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Editor-at-Large
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently editor-at-large. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, editor-at-large of The Western Journal, is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He writes "The Upper Cut," a weekly column that appears quarterly (more or less). He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens, and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military




Report: Biden Admin Admits the Worst Has Happened with Iran Nuclear Deal - Just in Time for WW3
'You Are Taking the Wrong Gun off the Street': Marine Veteran Arrested After Life-Saving Heroism
Man Pleads Guilty After Murdering, Eating Testicles and Hanging Body of Man He Met Online
30-Year Senate Democrat Could Be Unseated After Crushing Election News Surfaces
Suspect 'From Chicago' Attempts Robbery in Florida - It All Goes Wrong When He Runs Into an Armed Clerk
See more...

Conversation