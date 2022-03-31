Share
Commentary

Report: Biden Administration Considering Pulling Health Care from Veterans to Treat Illegal Aliens

 By Richard Moorhead  March 31, 2022 at 12:55pm
Share

Did you, or a family member, serve your country with the expectation of receiving the health care benefits you were promised?

Sorry, illegal aliens apparently come first in President Joe Biden’s America.

The Biden administration reportedly is considering diverting doctors from the Department of Veterans Affairs to treat the massive inflow of illegal aliens expected at the southern border this spring and summer.

Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business reported on the insulting slight to American veterans on Thursday, citing a source with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

She quoted the source as saying, “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat … to give free medical attention to illegal migrants.”

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi Expresses Shock at California Gas Prices: "How Could This Be?"

The Department of Veterans Affairs is already notoriously inefficient, with a shortage in personnel likely to cost American veterans the care they need.

The Biden administration would redistribute the health care resources for a surge of as many as half a million illegal immigrants, according to Vaughn.

The administration is gutting immigration enforcement and deportations in favor of a system designed to check-in and ferry illegals to American communities.

Biden has consistently shrouded his border policies in secrecy, and it’s likely the administration would try to keep the use of veterans’ health care resources for illegals under wraps.

The spring surge would follow the termination of Article 42, a Trump-era policy designed to allow the quick expulsion of illegals on the grounds of coronavirus public health concerns.

Related:
Six American Special Ops Vets Take Up Zelenskyy's Offer to Join New Unit of Foreign Fighters for Ukraine

Reports on Thursday indicated the Biden administration planned to eliminate the border security policy on May 23, just in time to meet the late spring surge of illegal aliens.

Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz told CNN he expects the agency to apprehend as many as 8,000 illegal aliens a day when Article 42 is removed.

Illegal migration levels fluctuate in response to U.S. policy, with more illegals arriving when they expect amnesty and legal residency.

Biden has overseen a record-setting flow of illegal aliens.

On March 1, the Democrat said during his State of the Union address that “we need to secure our border” — a talking point that appears to be little more than a partisan lie in light of Biden’s unthinkable open borders governance.

“Very few people within CBP believe this administration will actually secure the border, they just do not believe in it,” one agent told Fox News afterward.

“All of their actions, comments and practices are solely about pushing in as many illegal aliens as possible, not just those from the Americas but from around the world,” the agent said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Four Democrat Senators Turn on Biden for Revoking Key Trump Border Security Policy
Watch: Mainstream Media Hit-Piece Journalist Breaks Down in Tears Over 'Online Harassment'
Shock Statistic Reveals How Many Illegals Have Slipped Past Border Patrol Into America
Watch: Ukrainian Civilians Greet Their Liberators with Joy as Troops Take Back Village from Russia
Nancy Pelosi Expresses Shock at California Gas Prices: "How Could This Be?"
See more...

Conversation