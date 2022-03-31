Report: Biden Administration Considering Pulling Health Care from Veterans to Treat Illegal Aliens

Did you, or a family member, serve your country with the expectation of receiving the health care benefits you were promised?

Sorry, illegal aliens apparently come first in President Joe Biden’s America.

The Biden administration reportedly is considering diverting doctors from the Department of Veterans Affairs to treat the massive inflow of illegal aliens expected at the southern border this spring and summer.

Hillary Vaughn of Fox Business reported on the insulting slight to American veterans on Thursday, citing a source with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

She quoted the source as saying, “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat … to give free medical attention to illegal migrants.”

🚨One idea being floated: pulling medical personnel from Veterans Affairs to assist “We’re going to take medical services away from people that really deserve that. Who went to combat…to give free medical attention to illegal migrants” CBP source tell me. — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) March 31, 2022

The Department of Veterans Affairs is already notoriously inefficient, with a shortage in personnel likely to cost American veterans the care they need.

The Biden administration would redistribute the health care resources for a surge of as many as half a million illegal immigrants, according to Vaughn.

The administration is gutting immigration enforcement and deportations in favor of a system designed to check-in and ferry illegals to American communities.

A source within CBP who has worked in law enforcement for 20+ years – who is familiar with the process – who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity tells me DHS is bracing for as many as 500,000 migrants in the six weeks following Title 42 being lifted. — Hillary Vaughn (@hillary__vaughn) March 31, 2022

Biden has consistently shrouded his border policies in secrecy, and it’s likely the administration would try to keep the use of veterans’ health care resources for illegals under wraps.

The spring surge would follow the termination of Article 42, a Trump-era policy designed to allow the quick expulsion of illegals on the grounds of coronavirus public health concerns.

Reports on Thursday indicated the Biden administration planned to eliminate the border security policy on May 23, just in time to meet the late spring surge of illegal aliens.

Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz told CNN he expects the agency to apprehend as many as 8,000 illegal aliens a day when Article 42 is removed.

Illegal migration levels fluctuate in response to U.S. policy, with more illegals arriving when they expect amnesty and legal residency.

Biden has overseen a record-setting flow of illegal aliens.

On March 1, the Democrat said during his State of the Union address that “we need to secure our border” — a talking point that appears to be little more than a partisan lie in light of Biden’s unthinkable open borders governance.

“Very few people within CBP believe this administration will actually secure the border, they just do not believe in it,” one agent told Fox News afterward.

“All of their actions, comments and practices are solely about pushing in as many illegal aliens as possible, not just those from the Americas but from around the world,” the agent said.

