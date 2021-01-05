The Biden transition team is not feeling confident that Tuesday’s Senate runoff election in Georgia will go in its favor.

Politico reported Tuesday that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s advisers believe GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will retain their seats, giving Republicans a majority in the Senate.

According to the official election results, Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Georgia by a slim margin in November, the first time a Democratic nominee won the state since former President Bill Clinton in 1992.

The Democrats’ private doubts are good news for Republicans, who normally have a state like Georgia in the bag.

However, there are a few factors that could impact Tuesday’s results in favor of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

First, the messaging in the race has shifted toward the debate about $2,000 stimulus checks.

Trump had signed the coronavirus relief bill that doled out $600 checks to Americans who qualified, but he pushed Congress to raise the amount to $2,000 after signing the legislation.

The Democratic-majority House passed an increase, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky stopped a vote on the checks in the upper chamber.

“Borrowing from our grandkids to do socialism for rich people is a terrible way to get help to families who actually need it,” McConnell said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “Borrowing from our grandkids to do socialism for rich people is a terrible way to get help to families who actually need it.” pic.twitter.com/ocIOBMfYaS — The Hill (@thehill) January 1, 2021

Loeffler and Perdue supported the $2,000 stimulus payments, but their Democratic opponents have used the GOP’s stance against them.

I agree with @realDonaldTrump — we need to deliver $2,000 direct relief checks to the American people.

— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 29, 2020

“Your daily reminder that David Perdue fought against stimulus checks for the entire pandemic,” Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff tweeted last week.

Your daily reminder that David Perdue fought against stimulus checks for the entire pandemic. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 29, 2020

Besides stimulus checks, some Georgia voters concerned about alleged voter fraud might decide to stay home.

Lin Wood, an eccentric attorney who has made his way into the public eye for supporting Trump’s post-election legal efforts, has suggested that Republicans should not vote for Loeffler and Perdue to show their true loyalty to the president. This ridiculous idea, perpetuated by Wood and others, could sabotage Republican’s chances of maintaining the Senate.

“Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature? If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff. Will you?” Wood tweeted on Nov. 21.

Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature? If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff. Will you? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

If enough Georgia Republicans stay home and do not vote for Loeffler and Perdue, that could swing the election in the Democrats’ favor.

It is imperative that all Republicans in Georgia vote, regardless of their thoughts on the November election, if they do not want to see some items on the Democratic agenda succeed in the coming years.

