Report: Biden Campaign Worried Trump Will 'Overperform with African-American Men'

MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd reported Tuesday that Joe Biden’s campaign is worried President Donald Trump will “overperform with African-American men.”

“It’s a concern of the Biden campaign and it’s a focus of the Trump campaign,” Todd said, citing anonymous people from both campaigns.

Todd made his comments during coverage of the second day of the Republican National Convention, pointing out the focus on Trump’s criminal justice reform.

“But a lot of this targeting here is something we talked about last night, trying to cut against this narrative that the president has been stoking racial tensions,” he later added, according to The Washington Examiner.

“They have been trying to heal this, because they see this as a way back with suburban voters.”

TRENDING: Nick Sandmann Has Perfect Response When Ex-Kamala Harris Staffer Attacks Him

Roughly eight percent of black voters supported Trump in 2016, but a recent Pew Research Center poll shows Biden leading Trump among black voters 89 percent to eight percent.

Biden has made a series of mistakes in interviews regarding black Americans.

In a May interview with radio host Charlamagne tha God, the Democratic presidential nominee told him, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

That prompted Errol Webber, a black Republican running for Congress in California, to say, “Joe Biden does not get to determine who is black and who isn’t. He is not entitled to the votes of black people and after this racist comment, he should not get any votes from the black community.”

In an August interview, Biden was asked about engaging with Cuba if he wins the November election against President Donald Trump.

Do you think Trump will be re-elected in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3579 Votes) 1% (38 Votes)

“Yes, yes,” he said. “And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.

“You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona, so it’s a very diverse community.”

Iraq War veteran Rob Smith told “Fox & Friends” that Biden’s comment was “offensive and gross.”

“This is why black Americans are leaving Democrats behind,” he said.

RELATED: Ex-NFL Player at RNC: The Media Completely Lied to Us About Trump's Charlottesville Comment

“We are tired of being manipulated, we are tired of being lied to, and by the way, we are tired of being traded for illegal immigrants.”

Biden chose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first black and South Asian American woman to appear on a major party’s national ticket, CNN reported.

Harris had a short-lived campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in which she labeled Biden as too moderate on racial issues, and has become outspoken on racial issues following George Floyd’s death.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.