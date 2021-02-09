Login
Report: Biden DOJ to Force Out Trump Appointees

By Jack Davis
Published February 9, 2021 at 11:32am
Most U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump will reportedly soon be packing their bags as the Biden administration begins to replace Trump’s appointees with its own picks.

Justice Department officials are expected to act this week to call for U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump to resign, according to CNN. The outlet reported that an anonymous “senior Justice Department official” provided CNN with this information.

The call for resignations is part of a transition process that is likely to take several weeks and no departure date is specified for Trump appointees still in office.

The transition in U.S. attorneys is normal when there is a transition in presidents.

However, The Washington Post reported that “the move is an indication that [President Joe Biden] intends to purge those whose politics might be more aligned with Trump’s sooner rather than later.”

According to CNN, the resignation request will be extended to as many as 56 Senate-confirmed attorneys, but not all of the 56 Trump appointees will be leaving — at least not right away.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson reportedly asked Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to stay in a Monday night call. Weiss is currently overseeing an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax and business affairs.

U.S. Attorney John Durham is expected to be allowed to continue his work on the origins of the investigations of the 2016 Trump-Russia probe, but will purportedly resign as U.S. attorney in Connecticut.

The Post said Durham is considered a special counsel in the capacity of his Russia probe investigation, which allows him to remain.

Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., is reportedly expected to continue his investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, although he may relinquish his title.

The timetable of when resignations will take effect is uncertain, given that the Senate has yet to consider or confirm Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is expected to forestall the consideration of appointees, although now that Democrats have control of the Senate, confirmations should move quickly once the trial is over.

Some of Trump’s appointees have already left their positions.

Different administrations have taken different approaches to the changeover in U.S. attorneys.

In March 2017, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked all of former President Barack Obama’s appointees to resign immediately, just as the Clinton administration did with the appointees of former President George H.W. Bush.

The administrations of Obama and former President George W. Bush both made the changeover more gradually.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
