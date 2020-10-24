California Sen. Kamala Harris, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, was among the high-profile liberal politicians listed as “key domestic contacts” for a business venture involving Biden’s brother Jim, his son Hunter and the now-bankrupt Chinese company CEFC China Energy Co., according to an email obtained by Fox News.

The email, which had the subject line “Phase one domestic contacts/projects,” was written by Jim Biden and sent to James Gilliar, Hunter Biden, Rob Walker and Tony Bobulinski on May 15, 2017, Fox reported.

Attached to the email was a document titled “RE: Key domestic contacts for phase one target projects.”

The document listed six different American political jurisdictions with names of politicians under each, some of which had additional notes attached to their names.

Most, though not all, of the politicians were Democrats.

Here is a simplified version of the list within the email:

New York State Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Howard Zemsky

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand New York City Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio

Maria Torres-Springer Virginia Then-Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Todd Haymore Minnesota Then-Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton

Then-Democratic Sen. Al Franken

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Florida Then-Republican Gov. Rick Scott California Then-Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris

Former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti

San Diego Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Fox News did not specify how it obtained the email.

The outlet did note, though, that it isn’t related to the laptop and hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that has made headlines in recent days.

Do you think there's a conflict of interest within the Biden-Harris campaign?

But this email certainly only emphasizes the ongoing and ever-growing allegations regarding the Biden family’s shady dealings with companies in China and Ukraine.

In the document, we see Harris’ name listed under the state of California, which she represents in the Senate.

If Harris was considered a potential “key domestic contact” when it came to Jim and Hunter Biden’s business partnership with a Chinese energy company, wouldn’t it cross anyone’s mind that perhaps Harris running with Joe Biden for the Oval Office wasn’t a smart move?

To be sure, this email only tells part of a story.

It’s unclear whether Jim and Hunter Biden got in touch with any of the names on that list, let alone Harris.

Still, it’s a bad look for the Biden campaign that Jim Biden listed as one of his business ventures’ “key domestic contacts” a woman who’s seeking the second-highest elected office in the land — as his brother’s running mate.

And it certainly raises more questions regarding the Biden family’s business deals.

If the Biden-Harris campaign had any respect for the American people, they’d answer the questions that have been raised in recent weeks in a straightforward, honest manner.

But as we’ve already seen, the chances of that actually happening are slim.

