Report: Biden Isn't Paying One Cent for Vacation Stay at $20 Million Beachfront Mansion

A new report says President Joe Biden and a family entourage that includes son Hunter Biden are having their summer vacation at the home of a prominent Democratic donor and are not paying for their stay.

The Bidens are staying at a $20 million mansion on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, owned by Democratic donor Maria Allwin, according to the New York Post.

The president arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday and is expected to stay until Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, citing Federal Aviation Administration advisories.

“The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden’s vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington,” the report said. “The president will stay at a friend’s home on the island that the family has used for previous visits, according to a White House official.”

The Post said it learned details about the stay from a friend of the Allwin family, whose name was not released. Maria Allwin is the widow of hedge fund founder James Allwin.

“They stayed here before and they’re not paying,” the source told the Post. “They’ve never paid. They’re just friends.”

Maria Allwin is currently supporting Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in her primary against Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Allwin donated $35,000 in 2020 to support Biden and the Democratic Party, the Post reported, citing Federal Election Commission records.

The Post’s source said the Allwin family has no business connections with the president, first lady Jill Biden or Hunter Biden.

According to the report, the Biden family stayed at the mansion in 2009, when Joe Biden was vice president.

Longtime Biden associate Dick Harpootlian said South Carolina has been a favorite getaway spot for the president for many years.

“One of the reasons he trounced everyone in the South Carolina primary is not only his work with Jim Clyburn, but his relationship over the years with many, many people around this state, many, many Democrats,” Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, told CBS News.

“I think he feels at home here. It’s a place he’s come for so many years to vacation. And he can enjoy a certain amount of insulation without being totally insulated,” Harpootlian said.

In spite of that, Biden was greeted by protesters who booed him upon his arrival, Newsmax reported.

“We, The People Will Not Be Divided…America 1st!!!” one sign read, according to the report. “Sleepy Joe, a.k.a. ‘The Big Guy’ (10%) a.k.a. The Worst POTUS Ever!!!”

The sign found room to add, “Thanks 4 Record Inflation, Global Instability, Empowering Cartels, & So Many More Crises!!!”

The president has stayed with donors before. He spent Thanksgiving at the Nantucket, Massachusetts, compound of billionaire David Rubenstein.

