Share
Commentary

Report: Biden 'Obsessed' and Irritated, Aides Refusing to Even Address Key Issue

 By Joshua Johnson  August 19, 2023 at 4:30pm
Share

Most people know not to bring up a sore subject.

We teach our children this point of etiquette so that they will respect the sensitivities of others and recognize that stirring up bad feelings has no place in casual conversation.

Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, such as when someone is professionally obligated to address an unpleasant subject. For aides to President Joe Biden, discussing a threat to his re-election chances qualifies as just such an exception.

However, according to CNN, aides are steering clear of a topic that creates “a level of personal angst unlike any other challenge for the president”: his son Hunter and his various scandals.

Biden is reportedly very irritated by the negative coverage of his son, to the point where staffers are refusing to discuss it with him in the midst of his re-election campaign.

Trending:
Biden Secretly Selling Unused Parts of Trump's Border Wall Ahead of Proposed Law That Would Force Him to Resume Construction

“Hunter Biden is not a topic of discussion in campaign meetings,” an anonymous senior aide told CNN. “It’s just not addressed.”

“There’s deep reluctance … to raise this with President Biden,” CNN’s John Avlon said, according to Fox News.

“I’ve heard reports that he’s very obsessed with the negative coverage of Hunter. He’s concerned about it. It’s an irritant, and that’s understandable, but not one that allies around him are going to want to raise because it will derail a conversation.”

It seems that the Biden team has a major blind spot in the midst of a battle in which the odds are not necessarily in Biden’s favor.

Will Biden be re-elected president?

One can only speculate as to the reason for this, but there are a couple of plausible options.

It is completely possible that they are arrogant enough to think they have the election in the bag (maybe because they believe Donald Trump will not be on the ballot in 2024), and therefore don’t want to bother getting into the weeds of such a fraught subject.

There is also the possibility (which, in my opinion, is the more likely) that those in Biden’s orbit know he is too senile to retain self-control when sensitive topics are brought up.

It is commonly known that a person who is mentally not all there is more likely to have irrational fits of anger. And it’s been reported that Biden’s short fuse is already a source of dread for aides.

In all honesty, both of these factors could be at play in the campaign’s decision to avoid conversations about Hunter Biden’s legal woes. What’s clear is that is not good news, optically speaking, for Joe Biden.

Related:
CNN Admits the Truth About Donald Trump on Live TV - And It's Bad News for Joe Biden

If someone has to avoid a subject because he is unable to deal with it, he is not viewed as stable and level-headed. A person who cannot handle bad news, criticism or (most importantly) the truth is, as some would say, a snowflake.

Americans have had enough of snowflakes.

Americans want a leader who doesn’t melt when the heat is on and who can handle tough questions, harsh criticisms and inconvenient truths.

In a word, Americans want a president.

If the Biden campaign keeps ignoring important topics to avoid angering the boss, the American people might just get what they want, and his last name won’t be Biden.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Joshua Johnson
Joshua Johnson is an experienced off-grid homesteader and sustainable farmer, husband of fifteen years and father of seven (so far). Having both a Bachelors and a Masters in Theology and Bible, he is currently pursuing a doctorate in philosophy and ethics. He was ordained to the Word and Sacrament ministry in fundamentalist Lutheranism and is currently working on starting a self-sufficient Christian community in the rainforests of the Caribbean. His expertise is in theology, Bible, philosophy, history, politics, agriculture, construction and family and environmental issues. He is 34 years old and has lived in the rural Pennsylvania rust-belt his entire life.




Report: Biden 'Obsessed' and Irritated, Aides Refusing to Even Address Key Issue
Anheuser-Busch Heir Wants His Family's Company Back: 'Make That Brand Great Again'
Trump Now Faces Up to 712.5 Years in Prison After Latest Indictment
Reviewers Blown Away After Hearing 'Rich Men North of Richmond' for the First Time: 'He Spoke Facts'
Biden to Spend a Week in Ritzy Vacation Town as Maui Suffers Complete and Utter Devastation
See more...

Conversation