Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will assert control over the nation and begin forming a new administration if his mainstream media allies give him a virtual green light, a report suggests.

But with many states still tallying election results, this would certainly be a premature and provocative move.

The plan was originally reported Tuesday morning by Axios, who cited several Biden advisers familiar with the plan.

Biden will “begin forming his government and looking presidential” if the news media declares him the mathematical winner, the outlet reported.

Considering that a top attorney for the Biden campaign has already declared the former vice president the victor, it’s unclear if the Democratic candidate is already working on his new government.

If so, the premature formation would come as results from several key states across the nation continue to pour in.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia remained uncalled for either candidate, according to The New York Times.

Including Alaska and one congressional district in Maine, the total amount of unallocated electoral votes sits at 98.

Barring any court cases dragging the election out, Biden maintains several big avenues to the White House.

So far, neither candidate has won the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

With incumbent President Donald Trump holding a sizable lead in the crucial state of Pennsylvania and remaining a tough competitor in others, it’s clear that this election is not over yet.

Regardless, it seems that Biden is still planning to form his new administration pending a call from the establishment media.

With his potential newfound power, advisers told Axios that Biden could begin by picking his senior staff.

The former vice president would then continue to reshape the government and remove traces of Trump.

Biden’s presidency would see every agency filled with staff and appointments of his own choosing, solidifying his control over the bureaucracy. Executive orders would also be issued, including many to undo Trump decisions.

Since leftists have already vowed to push Biden to pack the Supreme Court, it’s likely a battle over the judicial branch could soon ensue after his potential inauguration.

While the state of the election is uncertain, what’s abundantly clear is that a Biden presidency would bring sweeping changes to America.

