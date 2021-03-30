Login
Report: Biden Plans to Enact These Four Tax Increases

By Jack Davis
Published March 30, 2021 at 10:48am
Corporations will be front and center as President Joe Biden seeks to raise taxes, according to a new report.

According to Axios, Biden will focus on four major tax increases as he looks for ways to fund infrastructure and social welfare programming. Collectively, the major areas would provide $1.8 trillion toward spending plans that range from $3 trillion to $5 trillion.

The biggest hit will be an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. The increase would raise $730 billion over 10 years, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Under former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, the corporate rate was cut from 35 percent to 21 percent, according to CNBC.

Biden also wants corporations to pay a global minimum tax on profits from foreign subsidiaries, which could rake in $550 billion.

Investors would be targeted by a Biden proposal to tax capital gains as regular income for high-income Americans and also tax unrealized capital gains when an investor dies, which would yield $370 billion.

Biden also wants to increase the tax rate for Americans making more than $400,000 to 39.6 percent, which could raise up to $110 billion.

In an analysis that appeared on the Cato Institute, Scott Lincicome noted Biden seems focused on undoing the Trump tax cuts, which he said could be better politics than economics.

He wrote the Trump tax cuts “moved the United States in the right direction — from one of the highest corporate tax jurisdictions in the world to one that is today at least competitive with most of the developed world, in terms of both the basic tax rates on paper and the actual tax burdens imposed on U.S. corporations.

“These reforms are consistent with oodles of research showing how high corporate tax rates discourage investment, economic growth, and innovation, while likely burdening U.S. workers and consumers more than those fat‐​cat capitalists we all (apparently) love to hate.”

“Biden’s corporate tax plans, assuming they make it into whatever final package Congress will consider, would undo these recent improvements, raising rates and adding complexity and uncertainty at a precarious moment for the U.S. economy,” he wrote.

Others are also lining up against the Biden tax increase.

“He wants a massive tax increase and he wants to allocate the tax responsibility in this country, on the basis of class,” said Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, according to The New York Times. “That’s a hell of a way to make tax policy. Sound tax policy is made on the basis of economics.”

Will raising taxes halt economic recovery?

Even some moderate Democrats are squeamish.

“We need to be careful not to do anything that’s too big or too much in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis,” said Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, according to Axios.

“It’s got to be responsible and both parties need to be at the table. This can’t just be jammed through without input and consideration from the other side.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







