Currently presiding over the most authoritarian administration in American history, President Joe Biden told close confidants that former President Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and wants Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DOJ to prosecute him, according to two sources who spoke to The New York Times.

The President has not asked the attorney general to pursue an indictment against Trump but is said to be privately frustrated over his inaction. Biden would like “Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6,” The Times reported.

In the following Twitter post, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton sums up the current situation.

BREAKING: Puti, I mean Biden wants to put his likely opponent Trump in jail for daring to dispute the election — pressuring Garland to abuse power to target Trump and other political opponents: https://t.co/VWVXJq6SVr — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 2, 2022

Aware that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sham Jan. 6 Committee will be the first casualty of an expected Republican-led Congress, Democrats know that time is of the essence.

In an article entitled “Garland Faces Growing Pressure as Jan. 6 Investigation Widens” published last week, the media outlet continued to promote the fiction that Trump violated the law and should be prosecuted for causing the Capitol incursion and that no one understands Garland’s reluctance to act.

Allow me to enlighten them.

Then-President Trump is not being prosecuted because he did not violate the law on Jan. 6. Garland is hesitating because he knows Democrats are pushing a bogus narrative and doesn’t want to one day be held accountable for indicting the former — and possibly future — president of the United States on charges he knows to be false.

In August, Reuters reported that, according to four current and former law enforcement officials, the FBI had “found scant evidence,” that the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion was caused by a coordinated group of Trump supporters whose mission was to violently overthrow the United States government.

These sources “have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on” the FBI’s investigation, according to the report.

In other words, the only conspiracy that occurred on Jan. 6 was one between the FBI, the deep state and the legacy media. This trio went all in to dupe the American people into believing an attempted insurrection had taken place.

Perhaps Garland also remembers the last time he foolishly agreed to do the administration’s bidding and how spectacularly it backfired. I’m referring, of course, to his infamous October memo in which he sicced the FBI on parents who challenged public school boards over their children’s curriculum.

This transparent abuse of power led to a Republican sweep in the following month’s elections, the most notable surprise being Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in Virginia. It also led to a stain on Garland’s legacy.

Another reason for his restraint might be that he’s privy to the details of the current federal investigation of Hunter Biden for possible tax evasion, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations. By now, he’s been informed of the most damaging revelations to come from Hunter’s abandoned laptop, which may even implicate the president himself in wrongdoing.

But Democrats are clinging to the only hope they have to prevent a GOP blowout in November. And, as usual, this requires all hands on deck.

The Times writes: “The Jan. 6 investigation is a test not just for Mr. Garland, but for Mr. Biden as well. Both men came into office promising to restore the independence and reputation of a Justice Department that Mr. Trump had tried to weaponize for political gain.”

Well, both men were clearly lying, as are the authors of the article. Democrats routinely accuse Republicans of what they are actually doing. Biden, Garland and the Times know all too well that their party has cornered the market on weaponizing once-revered American institutions against Republicans. This has led to American’s growing distrust of the government.

It began in the Obama Administration. Five days before candidate Barack Obama won the presidency, he told supporters, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” That was not just rhetoric. He meant it — sincerely.

The idea was to politicize the DOJ. The plan was conceived by Obama, implemented by his Attorney General Eric Holder in 2009 and continued by Holder’s successor, Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Over the course of eight years, this politicization spread to the FBI, the CIA, the DNI, the NSA and the State Department. The weaponization of the Pentagon, which began under Obama, was a slower process. Under the leadership of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, however, it is now complete.

The corruption of these agencies allowed the Obama FBI to carry out their sham attack on candidate Donald Trump, accusing him of being an agent of Russia, and to continue promoting this fabricated narrative to undermine his presidency afterward. When that narrative failed, Democrats simply moved on to Trump’s July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And the persecution continued.

The Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021 handed Democrats fresh meat to seize onto.

I often wonder why Pelosi rejected Trump’s recommendation of a National Guard troop presence given FBI reports of planned protests. Was she hoping for a riot? Why won’t she explain her decision? Why hasn’t the Jan. 6 Committee even asked?

Anyway, the day couldn’t have turned out better for her party than if she had planned it herself.

Biden is said to be “aghast that people close to Mr. Trump have defied congressional subpoenas and has told people close to him that he does not understand how they think they can do so.”

Well, we are aghast that a president who’s been in office for less than 15 months, has been able to inflict so much damage on the country.

After being lied to for so long, Americans have learned a thing or two.

Rather than pointing the finger at Trump, Biden may want to huddle with his lawyers to prepare for the investigations the Republicans have in store for him should they win back the House.

