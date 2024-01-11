Report: Bill Belichick Out in New England - Becomes 3rd Legendary Coach to Part with His Team in Last 24 Hours
NFL legend Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways after a historic 24-year run that saw the franchise win six Super Bowls, according to a report.
The news broke just hours after legendary college football coach Nick Saban announced his retirement from the sport and the same day the Seattle Seahawks announced Pete Carroll would be stepping down.
The announcement from New England marks a 24-hour period that will shake up the landscape of both college and professional football.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft reached the decision together after days of talks in which both ultimately decided to move on from one another.
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways today after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources tell me and @MikeReiss. pic.twitter.com/IcibaPpA4S
The decision is expected to be officially announced on Thursday at noon ET.
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft will hold a press conference at Noon ET today.
According to ESPN, Belichick will not be held to the remaining year of his contract and is likely to pursue another coaching job.
He is only 15 wins away from becoming the winningest coach in NFL history.
The late Don Shula currently holds the record with 347 career wins.
Since the Patriots hired Bill Belichick in 2000, the other 31 NFL teams have used 162 head coaches in 224 total coaching stints, via @PaulHembo.
The Patriots have struggled since the 2019 season after longtime quarterback Tom Brady left the team and went on to win a Super Bowl the following season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But together, Belichick and Brady ruled the NFL for nearly two decades.
They won their first league championship together in 2001 and their last in 2019.
Belichick never won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in his final four years without Brady under center and the team finished the 2023 season with a disappointing 4-13 record.
The legendary coach previously worked alongside Saban, who was his defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 until 1994.
Saban announced his own legendary career at Alabama was over on Wednesday.
Alabama’s Nick Saban statement pic.twitter.com/nMHrQofFcQ
Saban won seven total national championships over the last 20 years – one with LSU in January 2004 and six more with the Crimson Tide.
Carroll, who is stepping down as the coach of the Seahawks, won the franchise its lone Super Bowl in 2014 and also won two national championships as the head coach at the University of Southern California.
“This is worth crying for.”@PeteCarroll thanking his wife Glena will also have you in tears. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/F1N6R8klBc
The coach cried on Wednesday as he announced his retirement.
