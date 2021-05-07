A new report claims that Melinda Gates, the soon-to-be-former wife of tech billionaire and globalist political activist Bill Gates, was furious after she and her husband met with convicted sex offender and accused child sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein in New York in 2013.

The Daily Beast reported the same day they accepted a public service award at the Pierre Hotel in September 2013, where the couple met with then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, they also met with Epstein at his home.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife reportedly visited the now-late Epstein — a socialite, investor and alleged human trafficker — at his townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

People close to the couple reportedly spoke about the couple’s joint meeting with the financier, who authorities say committed suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019.

“He just was an obnoxious guy. He almost made a point of having bad manners, not paying attention at dinner,” The Beast was told by one source. “I could see how anybody, even without suspicions, would not want to be around him.”

It isn’t clear if Bill or Melinda Gates were aware that Epstein had in 2008 pleaded guilty to soliciting a child for sex in Florida.

Melinda Gates was reported to have been irate at her husband’s association with Epstein.

“The meeting would prove a turning point for Gates’ relationship with Epstein, the people familiar with the matter say, as Melinda told friends after the encounter how uncomfortable she was in the company of the wealthy sex offender and how she wanted nothing to do with him,” The Beast reported.

“Gates’ friendship with Epstein — who for years was accused of molesting scores of underage girls — still haunts Melinda, according to friends of the couple who spoke to The Daily Beast this week in light of the pair’s divorce announcement, which had been weeks in the making.”

Bill Gates had reportedly cultivated a relationship with Epstein as far back as 2011, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported that “beginning in 2011, Mr. Gates met with Mr. Epstein on numerous occasions — including at least three times at Mr. Epstein’s palatial Manhattan townhouse, and at least once staying late into the night, according to interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the relationship.”

According to The Times, the tech guru even traveled on Epstein’s private jet, which became known as the “Lolita Express.”

Epstein, per another Times report, had even claimed to be a financial adviser to Gates, but the two men had no reported meetings after 2014.

The Daily Beast report comes on the heels of a report that Bill Gates annually spent a weekend with his former and currently married girlfriend, wealthy venture capitalist Ann Winblad, the Daily Mail reported this past week.

The Epstein report and others about Bill Gates would normally be fodder for the tabloids, but given Gates’ influence over the conversation about policy amid the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, all these reports are of great public interest.

Gates is a staunch proponent for using junk science to react to global affairs and the people affected by them.

The world is Gates’ guinea pig, and he has the ear of the mainstream media and presumably many lawmakers.

The Microsoft founder is now reported to be the country’s largest owner of private farmland, despite the fact that he is not known for harvesting much other than stock profits and returns from sales of his company’s operating systems and other products.

Gates’ real estate holdings are objectively alarming.

His reported connection to Epstein is even more reason for people to take a pause the next time the wealthy philanthropist opens his mouth to weigh in on current events.

