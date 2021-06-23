With America’s southern border facing an unprecedented illegal migration crisis, the Biden administration is jettisoning the head of U.S. Border Patrol, according to a new report.

According to the Washington Examiner, Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has been forced from his position by the Biden administration.

Scott is not the first border official given the boot by the administration.

Robert Perez, deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced his retirement in May after a no-so-gentle push from Washington.

Each man was a veteran of 29 years of law enforcement with their agencies.

According to his official biography, Scott began his career as a Border Patrol agent in San Diego County, California. He was named Border Patrol chief last year.

Scott announced to regional leaders during a Wednesday video call that he would be leaving his post, the Examiner reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “made the final decision to get rid of Scott,” according to the outlet.

The report cited three unnamed sources who said the issue was not Scott’s performance but that his ouster was “completely driven by politics.”

“This is unprecedented,” one source was quoted as saying.

Scott reportedly wrote on his personal Facebook page that he would be stepping down.

“I received my 3R letter today. For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to [senior executive service] level employees informing them of a directed reassignment. The recipient has 3 options- relocate, resign, or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary,” Scott wrote, according to the Examiner.

“Just a simple needs of the service directed reassignment so the new administration can place the person they want in the position,” Scott wrote.

“A huge thank you to all those who have reached out, prayed and supported me and my family, especially over these last few crazy months. I remain confident that God is in control. And….. over 29 yrs is a pretty good run!”

Scott had been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“Every mile of border wall system allows the agents who are out here every day to cover more area, and you’re going to see the same thing here in [Texas’ Rio Grande Valley]. It’s very critical,” Scott said in October, according to KXRM-TV.

The Examiner report indicated that potential confirmation issues facing Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, President Joe Biden’s nominee for commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, could have influenced the decision to drop Scott.

If Magnus is not confirmed, he could now be appointed Border Patrol chief, a post that does not require the Senate’s approval.

