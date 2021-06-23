Path 27
News
President Donald Trump speaks with Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, right, as they participate in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23, 2020.
President Donald Trump speaks with Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, right, as they participate in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile of border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Luis, Arizona, on June 23, 2020. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Report: Border Patrol Chief Forced Out as Crisis Continues with No End in Sight

Jack Davis June 23, 2021 at 4:35pm
Path 27

With America’s southern border facing an unprecedented illegal migration crisis, the Biden administration is jettisoning the head of U.S. Border Patrol, according to a new report.

According to the Washington Examiner, Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has been forced from his position by the Biden administration.

Scott is not the first border official given the boot by the administration.

Robert Perez, deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced his retirement in May after a no-so-gentle push from Washington.

Each man was a veteran of 29 years of law enforcement with their agencies.

Trending:
Wisconsin Election Official Says Zuckerberg-Funded Group Seized Control of 2020 Election

According to his official biography, Scott began his career as a Border Patrol agent in San Diego County, California. He was named Border Patrol chief last year.

Scott announced to regional leaders during a Wednesday video call that he would be leaving his post, the Examiner reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “made the final decision to get rid of Scott,” according to the outlet.

The report cited three unnamed sources who said the issue was not Scott’s performance but that his ouster was “completely driven by politics.”

Is President Biden responsible for the border crisis?

“This is unprecedented,” one source was quoted as saying.

Scott reportedly wrote on his personal Facebook page that he would be stepping down.

“I received my 3R letter today. For those not familiar, that is Federal government slang for the letter issued to [senior executive service] level employees informing them of a directed reassignment. The recipient has 3 options- relocate, resign, or retire. No rationale or reason is required, nor is it disciplinary,” Scott wrote, according to the Examiner.

“Just a simple needs of the service directed reassignment so the new administration can place the person they want in the position,” Scott wrote.

“A huge thank you to all those who have reached out, prayed and supported me and my family, especially over these last few crazy months. I remain confident that God is in control. And….. over 29 yrs is a pretty good run!”

Related:
Biden Border Crisis: Photo Shows 33 Illegal Immigrants Crammed Inside U-Haul in 100-Degree Heat

Scott had been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“Every mile of border wall system allows the agents who are out here every day to cover more area, and you’re going to see the same thing here in [Texas’ Rio Grande Valley]. It’s very critical,” Scott said in October, according to KXRM-TV.

The Examiner report indicated that potential confirmation issues facing Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, President Joe Biden’s nominee for commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, could have influenced the decision to drop Scott.

If Magnus is not confirmed, he could now be appointed Border Patrol chief, a post that does not require the Senate’s approval.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Report: Border Patrol Chief Forced Out as Crisis Continues with No End in Sight
Dem Rep Reveals 'Awkward' Moment from Face-to-Face Meeting with Biden: He 'Just Sort of Stared at Me'
Airline That Received Billions of Taxpayer Dollars in Pandemic Relief Now Charging Customers a 'COVID Recovery' Fee
Russia Claims It Fired Off 'Warning Shots,' Bombs Against the United States' Greatest Ally
Pelosi Shoots Down Reports That She Formed a Select Committee to Investigate Capitol Incursion
See more...

Conversation