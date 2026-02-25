Report: Bullet Hole Found on American Airlines Plane Following Flight from Miami to Colombia

An American Airlines plane was shot while it was in Colombia, but no one knows exactly who did it and when it happened.

A bullet hole was found the right wing of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sometime after it landed Sunday evening in Medellin, Colombia, after a flight from Miami, Florida, according to CBS News.

The ground crew found a hole “that extends all the way through the right-hand aileron,” documents indicated.

When the plane was shot, or who shot it, was not known.

🚨🇺🇸🇨🇴 An American Airlines 737 was found with an apparent bullet hole in its wing after landing in Medellín, Colombia. Entry point on one side of the aileron, exit damage on the other. Ground crew discovered it after the Miami-to-Medellín flight Sunday. No injuries. The… pic.twitter.com/k7MwvkYeyR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 25, 2026

The hole appeared to have an entry point on one side of the aileron and an exit point on the other side.

Ailerons help pilots maintain control of an aircraft.

There were no injuries during the flight and no issues during the flight from Miami to Colombia, American Airlines said, according to the New York Post.

“Following a routine inspection, our teams identified a puncture to the exterior of one of our aircraft in Medellín, Colombia,” the airline said, according to Fox Business.

“The aircraft was immediately removed from service for further inspection and repair. We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident.”

CBS reported that a temporary fix was made in Colombia before the plane flew to Miami Monday.

AA felt ok with patching it up in MIA and then flew it to Dallas last night where it seems out of service — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) February 24, 2026

It later flew from Miami to Dallas.

The Post said that Dallas is home to the airline’s primary maintenance facility.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said it had no information on the incident, but would investigate it, CBS News reported.

In 2024, Spirit, JetBlue, and American all had issues with aircraft being hit by bullets during a spate of intense gang violence in Haiti.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded by pausing air service to the area.

