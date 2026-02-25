Share
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 takes off from Miami International Airport in a file photo dated Dec. 10, 2021. An American Airlines crew found a bullet hole in a similar plane after it landed in Colombia this week. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Report: Bullet Hole Found on American Airlines Plane Following Flight from Miami to Colombia

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2026 at 11:16am
An American Airlines plane was shot while it was in Colombia, but no one knows exactly who did it and when it happened.

A bullet hole was found the right wing of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sometime after it landed Sunday evening in Medellin, Colombia, after a flight from Miami, Florida, according to CBS News.

The ground crew found a hole “that extends all the way through the right-hand aileron,” documents indicated.

When the plane was shot, or who shot it, was not known.

The hole appeared to have an entry point on one side of the aileron and an exit point on the other side.

Ailerons help pilots maintain control of an aircraft.

There were no injuries during the flight and no issues during the flight from Miami to Colombia, American Airlines said, according to the New York Post.

“Following a routine inspection, our teams identified a puncture to the exterior of one of our aircraft in Medellín, Colombia,” the airline said, according to Fox Business.

“The aircraft was immediately removed from service for further inspection and repair. We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident.”

CBS reported that a temporary fix was made in Colombia before the plane flew to Miami Monday.

It later flew from Miami to Dallas.

The Post said that Dallas is home to the airline’s primary maintenance facility.

Colombia’s Civil Aviation Authority said it had no information on the incident, but would investigate it, CBS News reported.

In 2024, Spirit, JetBlue, and American all had issues with aircraft being hit by bullets during a spate of intense gang violence in Haiti.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded by pausing air service to the area.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation