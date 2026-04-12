Report: China Supplying Iran with Anti-Aircraft Weapons to Aid in Fight Against US

A new report revealed that American officials believe China is helping Iran in the war with the United States and Israel.

According to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence agencies believe China sent shoulder-fired missiles to Iran. The weapons can be used to down low-flying planes.

The report said the intelligence has some uncertainty, and it is also not clear if Chinese missiles were used in Iran’s recent attacks on U.S. or Israeli targets.

The report said American officials believe China, which heavily controls its private sector, is allowing chemicals, fuel, and parts for weapons to be sent to Iran.

If this report about CCP supplied missiles through Pakistan to Iran is true, this is an act of war and China (and Pakistan) should be put on notice immediately and the CCP should NOT be allowed to send another 500K students to attend our U.S. colleges and universities, never… https://t.co/tPK8Kbwlpb — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) April 9, 2026

The report noted that sending missiles to America’s foe “would be a significant escalation and an indication that at least some of China’s leaders are working actively to bring about an American military defeat in a war that has engulfed the Middle East.”

A CNN report indicated that China is planning to send the missiles to Iran, and will route them through a third-party nation to cover up the shipment’s origin.

“The intelligence also underscores how Iran may be using the ceasefire as an opportunity to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners,” CNN reported.

A representative of the Chinese embassy said, “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

“As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions,” the representative said.

U.S. intelligence sources say China is preparing to send air defense systems—MANPADS—to Iran. Some believe a MANPAD shot down our F-15E on the 3rd of this month. President Trump should impose his 50% additional tariff on Chinese goods now. — Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) April 11, 2026

China is not alone. Russia has sent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps satellite information to help it attack American ships and installations. Russia, however, has not sent Iran any weapons, The New York Times said.

Although China is publicly neutral, it has been sending dual-use parts to Iran that are destined for weapons. By virtue of sending goods with civilian applications, China can claim it is not fueling Iran’s war effort.

The New York Times report noted that although China needs the Strait of Hormuz open in order to get the oil it needs, the war offers the chance to weaken the U.S.

China is heavily dependent on oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and it is keen not to do anything that extends the war, according to American officials. At the same time, at least some Chinese officials are interested in supporting Tehran in a war that is seen as weakening American standing and strength.

China is Iran’s largest oil buyer and its largest economic partner.

The reports about China’s activities come as President Donald Trump prepares for a trip to China next month to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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