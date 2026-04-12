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President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on Oct. 30, 2025.
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on Oct. 30, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Report: China Supplying Iran with Anti-Aircraft Weapons to Aid in Fight Against US

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2026 at 4:00am
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A new report revealed that American officials believe China is helping Iran in the war with the United States and Israel.

According to The New York Times, U.S. intelligence agencies believe China sent shoulder-fired missiles to Iran. The weapons can be used to down low-flying planes.

The report said the intelligence has some uncertainty, and it is also not clear if Chinese missiles were used in Iran’s recent attacks on U.S. or Israeli targets.

The report said American officials believe China, which heavily controls its private sector, is allowing chemicals, fuel, and parts for weapons to be sent to Iran.

The report noted that sending missiles to America’s foe “would be a significant escalation and an indication that at least some of China’s leaders are working actively to bring about an American military defeat in a war that has engulfed the Middle East.”

A CNN report indicated that China is planning to send the missiles to Iran, and will route them through a third-party nation to cover up the shipment’s origin.

“The intelligence also underscores how Iran may be using the ceasefire as an opportunity to replenish certain weapons systems with the help of key foreign partners,” CNN reported.

A representative of the Chinese embassy said, “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

“As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions,” the representative said.

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China is not alone. Russia has sent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps satellite information to help it attack American ships and installations. Russia, however, has not sent Iran any weapons, The New York Times said.

Although China is publicly neutral, it has been sending dual-use parts to Iran that are destined for weapons. By virtue of sending goods with civilian applications, China can claim it is not fueling Iran’s war effort.

The New York Times report noted that although China needs the Strait of Hormuz open in order to get the oil it needs, the war offers the chance to weaken the U.S.

China is heavily dependent on oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and it is keen not to do anything that extends the war, according to American officials. At the same time, at least some Chinese officials are interested in supporting Tehran in a war that is seen as weakening American standing and strength.

China is Iran’s largest oil buyer and its largest economic partner.

The reports about China’s activities come as President Donald Trump prepares for a trip to China next month to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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