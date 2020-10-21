CNN will “probably” bring back senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin despite the fact that he reportedly masturbated in front of his coworkers at The New Yorker while on a recent Zoom video call, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The report quoted a CNN insider as saying Toobin is “one of the biggest faces on the network” and “too valuable of a commodity” to let go.

Toobin has made countless arguments on the network in opposition to President Donald Trump throughout the last four years and recently authored the anti-Trump book “True Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The impassioned liberal was also quick to believe unfounded sexual misconduct accusations made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from Christie Blsaey Ford during his 2018 confirmation hearings.

Toobin said on CNN in 2018 that Ford’s testimony was “sickening to watch,” according to The Hill.

“I mean, someone thinks this woman is lying? I mean, just the idea that anyone could consider this [to be] false testimony,” he said.

Toobin was indeed very vocal with regard to Ford’s decades-old allegations against a high-school-aged Kavanaugh:

Reminder: Jeffrey Toobin had a lot to say about Brett Kavanaugh, including that there need not be any actual evidence against him if eye witnesses confirmed Ford’s account. In Toobin’s situation, there are far more than just one eye witness… pic.twitter.com/bwqcR3RyM0 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 20, 2020

Last year, he tweeted, “Forty percent of the Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct.”

Forty percent of the Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) September 15, 2019

But Toobin, despite his quickness to pass judgment on others, reportedly couldn’t contain himself while on a video conference last week.

As Vice reported Monday: “Two people who were on the call told VICE separately that the call was an election simulation featuring many of the New Yorker’s biggest stars …

“Both people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely, noted that it was unclear how much each person saw, but both said that they saw Toobin [masturbating].

“The two sources described a juncture in the election simulation when there was a strategy session, and the Democrats and Republicans went into their respective break out rooms for about 10 minutes. At this point, they said, it seemed like Toobin was on a second video call.

“The sources said that when the groups returned from their break out rooms, Toobin lowered the camera. The people on the call said they could see Toobin touching his penis.”

Toobin was suspended by The New Yorker, and he announced Monday that he would take a leave of absence from his crusade against Trump and other Republicans on CNN, the network reported.

“He exposed himself during a Zoom call with colleagues in what he says was an accident,” CNN said.

He also apologized for his behavior while on the video call.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he said.

It would be easy to assume that with Toobin being a 60-year-old establishment media veteran, he’d know better than to behave in such a way.

It would also be easy to conclude that his actions would be considered career-ending in the #MeToo era, especially since the CNN legal analyst appears to be a proponent of the left’s so-called cancel culture.

But the network isn’t ready to drop him, according to the Fox report.

It said several CNN insiders have divulged that Toobin will likely return to the network once the public relations nightmare fades from public consciousness — if that’s even possible.

With regard to Toobin being let go or returning to a CNN desk at some point, one CNN insider told Fox News, “I wouldn’t be shocked either way.”

That person also noted the Toobin story conflicts with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault.

The insider who told Fox News that Toobin “probably” will return to the network did not provide a timeline for a potential comeback.

The report said the longtime analyst is well-liked by his CNN colleagues but has a history of alleged “aggressive sexual behavior towards women outside of his marriage.”

Toobin fathered a child with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of his former CNN colleague Jeff Greenfield, in 2009, Fox News reported.

He had attempted to compel Greenfield to have an abortion, according to the New York Daily News. Greenfield refrained and gave birth to a boy.

After Toobin denied paternity, a judge ordered him to take a DNA test, which proved he was the child’s father, the report said. Toobin now pays Greenfield child support.

The reports of Toobin’s alleged past sexual improprieties should themselves disqualify the legal analyst from ever again working in TV news, according to the left’s standards on alleged patterns of behavior.

But CNN has shown us time and again it keeps standards remarkably low with regard to its personnel and guests.

Toobin should be joining millions of other unemployed Americans right now, but somehow he’s reportedly seen as “too valuable of a commodity.”

The network will apparently wait and see if people forget its chief legal analyst exposed himself to coworkers while he was supposed to be working.

