Report: CNN's Jake Tapper Is Getting Blamed For a New Network Policy, And He's Not Happy About It

All is apparently not well at CNN, and one of their most prominent faces is taking the brunt of it.

And Jake Tapper is less than thrilled with how this is playing out.

According to Breaker Media, CNN has implemented a new policy tightening restrictions on how on-air personalities can push books — like Tapper’s “Original Sin,” which was his ballyhooed 2025 tell-all book that excoriated former President Joe Biden and his cognitive decline.

While some criticized Tapper for writing a salacious book about Biden’s political demise, far more took umbrage with the constant, never-ending airtime dedicated to the book.

Some CNN higher-ups seemingly took umbrage, too, though they didn’t name Tapper specifically.

The new policy, viewed by Breaker Media, made clear, “CNN’s editorial platforms are meant to distribute and showcase CNN’s journalism that our audience comes to CNN for because they know content we present goes through our editorial review. There should be no use of websites, QR codes, or links to drive personal sales.

It added, “We should not mix news and advertising, even when what is being advertised is work by a leading CNN journalist.”

The new policy went further, noting that while anchors may promote a book they published, it should be “integrated into a journalistic discussion of package.”

Anchors “should not promote it following publication day on their own program,” the policy also noted, which appears to be the most direct shot at Tapper’s peddling of “Original Sin” on his own show.

The thinly veiled shots at Tapper apparently didn’t sit well with him.

One CNN source told Breaker Media that the longtime host was “very, very unhappy” about the new policy update.

In fact, Tapper has reportedly gathered other prominent CNN anchors to voice their displeasure, as a group, to CNN CEO Mark Thompson.

(CNN has neither confirmed nor denied that aspect of the report.)

But while Tapper and some like-minded anchors may voice opposition, other CNN staffers seemed to believe that the 56-year-old anchor has nobody to blame but himself.

“I think the policy was made because of him,” an unnamed CNN staffer told Fox News.

That same staffer added, “I think most people saw what he was doing and thought it was nutter butter.”

“Original Sin” released in May 2025 and critically covered some of the behind-the-scenes attempts to obfuscate just how bad Biden had been declining toward the end of his lone term.

