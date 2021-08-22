Before the Jan. 6 incursion of Capitol Hill ever happened, there was the Whitmer kidnapping plot.

The establishment has been falling over itself for the last five years to paint an image of a burgeoning movement of right-wing, domestic terrorists lurking in the shadows, plotting to upend civil society, ready at any moment to pounce on the innocent statists who only have our nation’s best interests at heart.

So when a ragtag group of supposedly right-wing aspiring domestic terrorists was busted for hatching a plot to kidnap Democratic golden girl Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, the mainstream media reporters and executives got their wish.

Here was a real live, anti-lockdown terror cell, the very embodiment of their ghoulish tales of right-wing extremism.

But who really hatched the plot?

Last week, an attorney for one of the six men accused of taking part in plans to abduct Whitmer at her summer cottage in the fall of 2020 requested that the government hand over communications between a paid informant and FBI agents that could support his argument that his client was entrapped.

MLive, a Michigan news organization, reported that Michael Hills, who is representing defendant Brandon Caserta, is seeking cellphone data from the informant, identified only as “Dan,” and FBI special agents Henrik Impola and Jayson Chambers.

“These text messages indicate the F.B.I. was pushing their paid agent to actively recruit people into an overt act in furtherance of a conspiracy,” Hills wrote in his request. according to MLive.

“Counsel has found further text messages between (special agent) Impola and Dan indicating Dan should destroy his text messages and instruct Dan to lie and accuse an innocent 3rd party of being a federal agent spy to the founder of Wolverine Watchmen.”

The Watchmen is a group whose members have been accused of being involved in the kidnapping plot.

According to Hills, “Dan” told Impola that the Watchmen’s founder suspected him of being a federal agent, to which Impola allegedly suggested accusing an innocent 3rd party member of being an agent instead.

The attorney had a transcript of text conversations between “Dan” and Impola that indicate that Impola had allegedly replied to “Dan”: “Copy. Best thing to do is deny and accuse somebody else like Trent.”

“Trent,” Hills wrote, is a man on the “outskirts” of the Watchmen group and has not been charged.

“Be sure to delete these,” Impola reportedly added to “Dan,” MLive reported.

“The F.B.I is instructing a paid F.B.I. informant to lie and paint an innocent citizen as an undercover federal agent to a man they claim is the head of a domestic terrorist organization, who they claim is paranoid about being infiltrated by the feds, who they claim has bragged about tossing a Molotov cocktail into a police officer’s house,” Hills wrote, according to MLive.

“This behavior, evidenced by the telephonic communication between F.B.I. handler Impola and Dan, casts a dark shadow over the credibility of this investigation and demonstrates the need for immediate disclosure as demanded.”

In July, BuzzFeed News released a bombshell report revealing the extent to which the FBI was kept in the loop through several informants as to the group’s plans — so much so, that the outlet cast doubt that the plot would have ever been hatched were it not for the informants.

BuzzFeed detailed how one of the ringleaders of the kidnapping plot, an Iraq War vet, “had been wearing a wire, gathering hundreds of hours of recordings.”

“He wasn’t the only one. A biker who had traveled from Wisconsin to join the group was another informant. The man who’d advised them on where to put the explosives — and offered to get them as much as the task would require — was an undercover FBI agent. So was a man in one of the other cars who said little and went by the name Mark,” BuzzFeed explained.

That report detailed how the informants worked in secret, doing more than to “just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects.”

“Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception,” the BuzzFeed article stated. “The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them.”

The Iraq War vet, on one damning night of reconnaissance near Whitmer’s cottage that was recorded by several informants in attendance, made sure to clarify while wearing a wire that they were all involved in a kidnapping plot.

He rose to second-in-command in a Michigan militia group, recruiting others to take part in the criminal scheme. According to BuzzFeed, he also “prodded the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping plot to advance his plan, then baited the trap that led to the arrest.”

The defendants’ attorneys say they have been given the same impression of the whole scheme.

Christopher Gibbons, who is representing defendant Adam Fox of Wyoming, says that the FBI’s informants “were originators of the criminal design in this case, to the extent that a ‘design’ ever existed,” according to M Live.

The attorneys for the defense have every interest in finding a scapegoat for their clients’ actions; the rabidly left-wing, Steele Dossier-pushing BuzzFeed News, on the other hand, most certainly does not.

It is unclear whether these men would have acted in the way that they did had there never been any paid federal informants in their midst prodding them to carry out the left’s fantasy act of right-wing domestic terrorism.

It is, however, undeniable that we may now never know if they would have without the FBI. One thing is certain: The agency, the state, and the federal government all have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to the notorious Whitmer kidnapping plot.

Will that day come?

