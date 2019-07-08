SECTIONS
Report: The Crowded Democratic Primary Is About To Get Another Candidate

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 8, 2019 at 1:37pm
Liberal billionaire political activist Tom Steyer is reportedly planning to enter the crowded Democratic presidential primary race this week.

The San Francisco resident has been one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics, calling for his impeachment shortly after the Republican took office.

The Atlantic reported that Steyer informed staffers at two organizations he supports financially — Need to Impeach and NextGen America, that he is launching a 2020 presidential bid.

The Californian is said to be planning to make the announcement on Tuesday.

Steyer funded a multi-million dollar ad campaign in October 2017 featuring himself on camera, arguing why he believed Trump should be impeached.

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the Constitution, he’s taken money from foreign governments and threatened to shut down news organizations that report the truth,” Steyer said.

“If that isn’t the case for impeaching and removing a dangerous president, then what has our government become?” the top Democrat donor added.

“People in his administration and Congress know, this president is a clear and present danger, who is mentally unstable and armed with nuclear weapons.”

Trump responded on Twitter at the time: “Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from beginning, never wins elections!”

The Atlantic noted that Steyer had teased a presidential bid earlier this year before pulling back.

The 62-year-old had scheduled a January trip to Iowa for a campaign kickoff, but changed his mind and stated he would not be running. Steyer hosted a town hall for his Need to Impeach group instead.

According to The Atlantic, the businessman had also been expected to run for the U.S. Senate in 2016 and California governor in 2018, but did not.

Steyer is said to be disappointed that House Democrats have not moved forward more quickly with impeachment hearings against Trump.

The billionaire has been a long-time top Democratic donor, The Mercury News reported.

He worked on Walter Mondale’s 1984 bid against President Ronald Reagan, in which the former vice president won only a single state against the popular GOP incumbent.

Steyer also supported former Sen. Bill Bradley of New Jersey in 2000 for the Democratic presidential nomination, which former Vice President Al Gore won.

Additionally, he raised significant funds for Secretary of State John Kerry’s losing bid against George W. Bush in 2004 and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016.

In the win column, Steyer can count former President Barack Obama’s two presidential elections.

The New York Times reported there are currently 24 major candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows former Vice President Joe Biden still leading with a commanding 26 percent; followed by Sen. Kamala Harris of California at approximately 15 percent; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 14 percent; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with nearly 14 percent.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
