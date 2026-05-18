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Students from military schools take part in an "Anti-Imperialist" protest in front of the U.S. Embassy against the U.S. incursion in Venezuela, where 32 Cuban soldiers lost their lives, in Havana on Jan. 16, 2026.
Students from military schools take part in an "Anti-Imperialist" protest in front of the U.S. Embassy against the U.S. incursion in Venezuela, where 32 Cuban soldiers lost their lives, in Havana on Jan. 16, 2026. (Yamil Lage - AFP / Getty Images)

Report: Cuban Military Considering Attacking US with Iranian and Russian Drones

 By Jack Davis  May 18, 2026 at 8:54am
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With a U.S. oil blockade wreaking havoc on its power grid, a new report said Cuba might try to attack U.S. interests with drones.

A report from Axios revealed that Cuba has acquired about 300 military drones from Iran and Russia over the past three years and could be planning to use them to attack U.S. targets.

The report said U.S. vessels, or even Key West, Florida, which is 90 miles north of Havana, could be targets.

“When we think about those types of technologies being that close, and a range of bad actors from terror groups to drug cartels to Iranians to the Russians, it’s concerning,” a U.S. official said. “It’s a growing threat.”

A CIA official shared the bottom line of CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s trip to Cuba on Thursday.

“Director Ratcliffe made clear that Cuba can no longer serve as a platform for adversaries to advance hostile agendas in our hemisphere,” that official said.

“The Western Hemisphere cannot be our adversaries’ playground,” the official added.

U.S. concerns were sparked by an uptick in Cuban efforts to acquire more drones and military equipment from Russia, the official said.

“We’ve long been concerned that a foreign adversary using that kind of location that close to our shores is highly problematic,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Related:
Christian Teenager in Cuba Jailed Following Anti-Communist Protest, Faces Health Threat in Prison

The Cuban embassy said in a statement, “Like any country, Cuba has the right to defend itself against external aggression. It is called self-defense, and it is protected by International Law and the UN Charter.”

“Those from the U.S. who seek the submission and, in fact, the destruction of the Cuban nation through military aggression and war, do not waste a single moment fabricating pretexts, creating and spreading falsehoods, and distorting as extraordinary the logical preparation required to face a potential aggression,” the statement continued.

U.S. military and intelligence agencies have increased surveillance of Cuba in the past few weeks, according to The New York Times.

Officials said the surveillance is part of a pressure campaign against the island.

“Ratcliffe’s mission was to make Cuba a ‘do or die’ offer it ostensibly can’t refuse,” Peter Kornbluh, a co-author of “Back Channel to Cuba: The Hidden History of Negotiations Between Washington and Havana,” told CNN.

“It is the height of historical irony,” he said of Ratcliffe’s visit to the communist island.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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