The California Department of Education might soon transform the state’s 10,000 public schools into left-wing incubators that brainwash children with anti-Christian, anti-white propaganda.

The alarming agenda was spotlighted Wednesday in a City Journal column by the website’s contributing editor, Christopher Rufo, who’s also the director of the Discovery Institute, a nonprofit public-policy think tank.

“Next week, the California Department of Education will vote on a new statewide ethnic studies curriculum that advocates for the ‘decolonization’ of American society and elevates Aztec religious symbolism — all in the service of a left-wing political ideology,” Rufo wrote.

California’s Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, based on the Marxist “pedagogy of the oppressed,” instructs students to “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs” and critique “white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression.” pic.twitter.com/AUvaI9YiiO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: Biden's About to Put 57 Million Jobs in Jeopardy with 1 Law, Makes Keystone Look Like Nothing

The new program, which is called the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, would teach the 6 million students in California‘s primary and secondary schools to oppose white “oppressors” and reject the Christian God by chanting to the pagan Aztec god of human sacrifice.

Rufo explained: “The chants have a clear implication: the displacement of the Christian god, which is said to be an extension of white supremacist oppression, and the restoration of the indigenous gods to their rightful place in the social justice cosmology.”

Rufo said the curriculum is based on “Pedagogy of the Oppressed,” a book by the late Brazilian activist Paulo Freire, a self-proclaimed Marxist.

Freire believed that the goal of education was to mold school children by indoctrinating them with left-wing ideology — not to arm them with practical knowledge or skills.

Along this vein, the purpose of the new California curriculum is to brainwash children with anti-Christian, anti-white rhetoric about “white supremacy” and “racism,” with the ultimate goal of overthrowing Western civilization.

In other words, it’s a recipe for anarchy.

By the way, did you know that if you dislike white people, you don’t have to live in a white-majority country? There are entire continents with nations that are not white-majority.

The anti-Christian part of California’s ethnic studies curriculum is predicated on the left-wing talking point that Christianity is based on white supremacy.

RELATED: COVID Relief Bill Discriminates, Provides Aid for Farmers Based on Race - Some Aren't Happy About It

Much of the material was developed by R. Tolteka Cuauhtin, the original co-chairman of the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum.

“Cuauhtin developed a related ‘mandala’ claiming that white Christians committed ‘theocide’ against indigenous tribes, killing their gods and replacing them with Christianity,” Rufo wrote.

“The ultimate goal is to ‘decolonize’ American society and establish a new regime of ‘countergenocide’ and ‘counterhegemony,’ which will displace white Christian culture and lead to the ‘regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity.'”

Should California reject this curriculum? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (431 Votes) 2% (8 Votes)

Like other race-hustling initiatives such as the 1619 Project, California’s new curriculum is predicated on the anti-American premise that the United States must be destroyed and rebuilt on a foundation of “wokeness.”

This sinister trend of indoctrinating children to hate America, reject Christianity and blame white people for all of society’s woes has metastasized around the country and across the globe.

It’s not a movement that’s exclusive to the Democrat-controlled state of California, either.

Last month, a New York City public school principal urged white parents to become “white traitors” who must advocate for “white abolition.”

If you want to see how offensive and nakedly racist the city’s curriculum is, substitute the word “black,” “Asian” or “Hispanic” for “white” in the anti-white “tool for action,” and consider the backlash that would be ignited.

SCOOP: The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this “tool for action,” which tells them they must become “white traitors” and then advocate for full “white abolition.” This is the new language of public education. pic.twitter.com/0XA3xUpcuT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 15, 2021

While it’s trendy these days to blame white people and Western society for “racism” and any inequality that exists in any corner of the world (including Africa and the Middle East), keep in mind that every race conquered and colonized other groups.

Every race has been enslaved by other races. Slavery, colonization and racism are not experiences that are unique only to people of color.

Despite its flaws (which every civilization has), Western civilization helped spawn the astonishing technological, political, philosophical and artistic advancement of human society. So did other civilizations.

To negate or smear one group’s contribution is to negate them all. We must all reject the left’s destructive, racially divisive crusade and come together as one race: the human race.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.