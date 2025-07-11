Report: Dan Bongino Doesn't Show Up for Work After Epstein Files Dust-Up with Pam Bondi

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly took Friday off after clashing with Attorney General Pam Bondi at the White House over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Axios reported, based on four unnamed sources, that the altercation occurred Wednesday amid the fallout of the administration announcing in a memo that there exists no Epstein “client list.”

“Bongino didn’t come to work Friday, leading some insiders to believe he had quit. But administration officials say he’s still on the job, even as the internal tension over the Epstein case continues,” the outlet said.

A source close to Bongino, though, said “he ain’t coming back.”

Axios reported that those who witnessed the clash between Bongino and Bondi included FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich.

“During the meeting, Bongino was confronted about a NewsNation article that said he and Patel wanted more information released about Epstein earlier, but were held back. Bongino denied leaking that idea,” according to Axios.

“Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn’t end on friendly terms,” said one person briefed on the interchange. The source said Bongino left angry.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche weighed in on the matter, posting Friday on X, “I worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino

on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files.

“All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo. The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo’s composition and release is patently false.”

Some conservatives are calling for Bondi to resign after she indicated earlier this year that she had the “Epstein List” on her desk.

In February, shortly after being confirmed as attorney general, Fox News host John Roberts asked Bondi, “The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. Will that really happen?”

“It’s sitting right now on my desk to review,” she responded.

“That’s been a directive by President [Donald] Trump,” Bondi continued. “I’m reviewing that. I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president [regarding] all of these agencies.”

Bondi addressed her February statement during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying she meant the Epstein file, along with the JFK and MLK files, as she said during the interview. The AG emphasized that she was not trying to confirm that an Epstein client list existed.

Because of Epstein’s high-profile relationships, including those in government, and his alleged sex trafficking of underage girls, many speculated that he did not commit suicide in prison in 2019, as was the official finding, but was killed to keep him quiet.

