Report: Dem Sen. Ruben Gallego Charged Campaign for Disney Vacations, Super Bowl Expenses

When one is democratically elected to a position in the U.S. government, it naturally comes with certain unspoken responsibilities, beyond the obvious expectations.

Certain things, like being good economic stewards and doing right by your constituents, are expectations that just don’t need to be spoken aloud — it’s just assumed.

Alas, there’s an adage about the dangers of assuming things, and a blistering report from Politico has hammered that point home.

On Sunday, the outlet reported that Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego had apparently not been a good economic steward for his constituents and donors.

In short, Gallego is accused of using donor funds in his campaign warchest for personal expenses.

Politico reported, “Sen. Ruben Gallego repeatedly used campaign cash to fund luxury outings with his wife and to care for his children since launching his campaign for Senate in 2023.”

The paper trail that Politico uncovered via campaign finance records is damning.

Gallego allegedly used his leadership PAC to fund all manner of trips, including to Miami and Chicago.

Perhaps a lawmaker from Arizona has official state business in Florida and Illinois. That could certainly be one explanation.

But that line of reasoning doesn’t quite hold up when you see that Gallego had also used that money to help fund trips to… Disneyland and Disney World.

Gallego is also accused of using the aforementioned PAC and his main campaign committee to pay off $18,000 in child care since 2019.

(The most galling part of the child care numbers is that Gallego apparently paid his mother-in-law $400 to babysit.)

More eyebrows were raised when Politico reported that Gallego had actually used a joint campaign account with disgraced former California Rep. Eric Swalwell — a fellow Democrat — to accomplish the very important task of attending the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona with his wife.

“He just spends his campaign account like it’s his personal slush fund,” an anonymous person close to the Gallego family told Politico. “He’s using campaign cash to live a luxury lifestyle.”

Gallego disputed these characterizations in a lengthy X post defending himself:

Let me clear the air on some of these stories swirling around. The FEC has stated that childcare may be reimbursed. There is a simple reason: we want Congress to look like America. Not just people without children, those with grown children, or those from wealthy backgrounds. It… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 22, 2026

Gallego began his X post by vociferously defending his child care expenditures, citing that the Federal Election Commission actually allows child care to be reimbursed.

“There is a simple reason: we want Congress to look like America,” Gallego explained. “Not just people without children, those with grown children, or those from wealthy backgrounds.”

Gallego then seemed to imply that the salacious Politico report was much ado about nothing over his brand of “fundraising.”

“Because I’m not a millionaire (I’m one of the least wealthy members of Congress), every month is a game of childcare, travel, and scheduling balancing,” Gallego said. “I’m not special — it’s what millions of Americans who don’t have the advantages of serving in Congress deal with every day. Most have it even harder than I do.”

“And because of my schedule and the laws passed that allow for it, I will at times bring my wife and children with me to these retreats and fundraisers. Are these at nice venues? Yes, it’s where the donors are, and it’s part of campaigning. I know people have opinions on that, but that’s the nature of the campaign system we have in our country.”

Indeed, as Politico pointed out, that Super Bowl trip, for instance, was apparently a fundraising event for Gallego.

But despite this framing, the Politico report seemed to suggest that Gallego spent money on far more than just fundraising.

The Disney trips, for example, led to Gallego reportedly spending $1,500 on hotel and meals — not including flights.

Additionally, Gallego spent his PAC money to travel to St. Barts for his wife’s boss’s birthday bash. In a separate instance, Gallego’s wife had celebrated a birthday in Miami, and the couple apparently needed to spend over $9,000 on their hotel.

Gallego is widely considered to be a potential contender to be the Democratic nominee for president come 2028, but many pundits are speculating that this latest report and Gallego’s past relationship with Swalwell may very well doom those prospects.

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