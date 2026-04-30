Report: Dem Senate Candidate Deleted Thousands of Radical Tweets, Bashed Middle America: 'Wish I Never Left California'

It was reported this week that Democratic Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow, a top contender for the nomination, deleted thousands of posts from the social media site X, including insulting comments about rural citizens and a post saying she should have “never left California.”

McMorrow, who is a Michigan state lawmaker, reportedly wrote in her 2025 autobiography that she “relocated permanently” to Michigan in 2014, CNN reported.

However, the outlet reviewed the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine and examined posts going back to 2016.

McMorrow referenced voting in California’s June 2016 Democratic primary and supported voter registration for the race.

Back in July 2016, she described herself as a constituent of California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, and appeared to be voting in person in November 2014 in the Los Angeles area, where she was living.

Public records indicate she registered to vote in Michigan elections in August 2016, per CNN.

NEW on CNN: Mallory McMorrow quietly deleted thousands of old tweets after launching her Senate campaign. Posts in which she took jabs at the rural Midwest, lamented ever leaving California, and said she continued to vote there after she said she’d moved permanently to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/BT8UphP31L — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 29, 2026

Around 6,000 deleted posts showed far-left views, support for Black Lives Matter, and of course, the comparison of President Donald Trump and his voters to Nazis.

If that wasn’t enough, McMorrow deleted posts about having a dream that the U.S. coasts broke off from Middle America. This was after Trump’s win in 2016.

“I had a dream that the U.S. amicably broke off into The Ring (coasts + Can + Mex + parts Mich/Tex) and Middle America,” she wrote back in December 2016. “Oh and The Ring nominated Obama as Prime Minister and everyone was given $1,000 and six months to pick a side.”

McMorrow also deleted posts about “a dream” she had where the coasts broke off from Middle America following Trump’s election with Obama as prime minister. Her campaign declined to clarify whether the post referred to a literal dream or a hypothetical.https://t.co/gmfhhW6Uda pic.twitter.com/qsjh6zTs8z — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 29, 2026

This is the trick. Democratic nominees act like centrists during primary season and get through the general election. But if they win the general, they become radicals.

Just ask Virginia how Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who campaigned like a moderate, is working out.

McMorrow’s team gave an embarrassing reply to CNN trying to justify her actions and said her moving “was a process” that didn’t finish until mid-2016, meaning she was still registered to vote during that time period.

“These are normal tweets by a normal person,” Hannah Lindow, McMorrow’s communications director, said.

She added, “As Michigan’s Senate majority whip, Mallory has spent the past eight years fighting and delivering to make people’s lives better: higher wages, universal pre-K, no kid going hungry in schools, comprehensive gun violence prevention laws, and more. And she’s tweeted about that too.”

If that wasn’t enough, McMorrow also dumped on a conservative icon, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, after his death by writing, “Thoughts after Scalia, on life: Never be the type of person that makes people cheer when you’re dead.”

This race will be vital for both parties as the midterms approach, and the Democratic primary is sure to be competitive, especially given that it’s an open seat.

In addition, it’s one of only two seats where Democrats are up for reelection in a state that Trump won in 2024.

McMorrow should not be let off the hook for this. She should be investigated for potential illegal voting, and she should drop out of the race. If someone is going to represent the swing state of Michigan, they shouldn’t have far-left views and a checkered voting history. It’s that simple.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.