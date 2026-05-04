Report: Democrats Are Seeking to Stage a Mutiny Against the Chair of the DNC

Democrats performed well in the 2025 elections and now enjoy a favorable climate ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Still, party insiders have expressed trepidation and even panic over leadership at the Democratic National Committee.

According to The Bulwark, which bills itself as an outlet “founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy,” DNC members have spoken in private about a possible mutiny against DNC Chair Ken Martin.

The report cited three sources “familiar with these conversations.”

In the end, the mutinous DNC members shelved their plan because they lacked ready alternatives. Frustration with Martin, however, has nonetheless reached a tipping point.

Part of that frustration stems from Martin’s interview late last month on the “Pod Save America” podcast.

In that interview, Martin gave what some DNC members and party strategists characterized as ridiculous excuses for not releasing the DNC’s own autopsy of the 2024 election, in which then-Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris lost to President Donald Trump.

“What we don’t need to be focused on is actually relitigating 2024,” Martin said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. The DNC Chair added that he preferred to look forward, rather than backward.

Jon Favreau questions DNC Chair Ken Martin on why he won’t release the DNC’s autopsy on the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/cypRJcK2bh — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) April 28, 2026

Democratic strategist Jesse Lehrich, who was not one of the sources discussing possible mutiny, described Martin as “uniquely ill-suited” for the DNC Chair job, according to The Bulwark.

“The Pod Save interview was mind-blowing to me,” Lehrich added.

Fiscal problems have also plagued Martin.

“The biggest strike against him is that he seems to be utterly incapable of managing a budget. To put the DNC in such a bad financial situation going into what is … likely be the most wild [presidential] primary we’ve had in a while — it reeks of irresponsibility and immaturity,” an anonymous DNC member said. “It just feels like we’re being gaslit at this point.”

Harris’s 2024 campaign notoriously burned through cash. In fact, longtime Democrat strategist James Carville angrily called for an audit of that campaign.

Under Martin, those problems appear unresolved, for the DNC Chair has incurred massive debt, leaving the rival Republican National Committee with an approximately seven-to-one cash advantage.

According to The Bulwark, some Democrats also fear that the DNC has lost influence because of Martin.

“The DNC should not be a useless or irrelevant institution,” Democratic strategist Ross Morales Rocketto said. “It’s currently irrelevant because of the leadership.”

Moreover, while Martin’s defenders have pointed to the party’s post-2024 success in state legislative races, critics have accused Martin of taking credit for victories in races where the DNC spent next to nothing.

DNC members also complained that state parties in 2026 have received “significantly less money” than at this time in 2022.

In short, Republicans under Trump are not the only ones suffering through internal turmoil.

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