The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a Democratic consulting firm linked to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over potential illegal lobbying, according to a new report.

Politico reported on Thursday, “Blue Star Strategies, took on as a client the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Hunter Biden served on its board. Republican operatives’ efforts to investigate Burisma and the alleged corruption that surrounded the firm were at the heart of the first Trump impeachment.”

The outlet claimed the information came from “four people familiar with the probe.”

The reported probe into Blue Star Strategies adds a new twist to the Hunter Biden saga. The consulting group is “an international consultancy firm working to solve political, policy, investment, and resource challenges facing today’s global businesses, governments, and organizations,” according to its website.

“The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office is involved in the probe, and is coordinating with lawyers in the National Security Division at DOJ’s Washington headquarters, the sources said. The Delaware office is also investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax violations,” Politico reported.

“One focus of the investigation is whether the firm failed to comply with disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires Americans to disclose lobbying and public affairs work for foreign officials and political parties.

“There is no indication that Hunter Biden is a target of the investigation into Blue Star. Karen Tramontano, one of Blue Star’s co-founders, testified that Hunter Biden did not direct any of the firm’s work for Burisma.”

In a bombshell report published in April, the Daily Mail claimed to have authenticated the abandoned laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

Should Hunter Biden testify under oath? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 99% (524 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

Hunter, according to a report first broken last fall by the New York Post, left a MacBook at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019. Its contents led to reporting that purported to implicate now-President Joe Biden in an intentional pay-for-play business scheme — along with Hunter and others — in China.

The laptop also told a story of Hunter engaging in heavy drug use, paying for sex with prostitutes, and engaging in a sordid, toxic and drug-fueled relationship with his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Hunter confirmed some of the details of his drug use in an interview this past April with CBS News:

According to the Daily Mail, that laptop has been completely authenticated as the legitimate former property of Hunter, now 51. The Daily Mail outlined how it authenticated the hard drive, and shared another narrative of Hunter as an immoral and demanding addict son who actually took advantage of and abused his high-powered father.

“When Joe texted him a typically doting message ‘Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad’ on February 24 [of 2019], Hunter raged at his father for ‘having made clear to the world that the only reason for not [running for president is your] family problems im glad to be the f***ing bullseye you painted on my back,’” the Daily Mail reported.

“Hunter complained that his father’s advice to not defend himself in the media over stories about his expensive divorce from his ex-wife Kathleen Biden or his affair with his brother’s widow Hallie had backfired, and added sarcastically: ‘Oh … good morning … from f***ing rehab,’” the report added.

The messages inferred Joe Biden launched a presidential bid at the demand of Hunter.

“Your team just made me the uncontrollable troubled tax cheat philanderer sex and drug addict that you tried so hard to fix but couldn’t yt. They just totally wrote my life away,” Hunter texted Joe in 2019, per the report. “If you dont run ill never have a chance at redemption.”

Joe Biden allegedly assured his son he would run, but also urged him to watch what he sent via text message — apparently aware of security concerns.

“’I’ll run but I need you,” Joe Biden reportedly texted in 2019. “H[allie] is wrong. Only focus is recovery. Nothing else … When you can and feel like it call. Positive my text etc a target. Love.”

Biden also reportedly sent a message that said, “Be careful what you text. Likely I’m being hacked.”

A retired 29-year FBI veteran named Brad Maryman reportedly authenticated the laptop for the Daily Mail.

“Maryman and his business partner Dr. Joseph Greenfield used the same forensic tools to pick apart the drive as federal and state law enforcement use in criminal investigations,” the outlet reported.

“The report said the data on the drive ‘appear to be authentic’, and that after an extensive search of its contents for any tell-tale signs of tampering, Maryman and Greenfield found ‘no evidence’ of fabrication — by Russians or anyone else.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.