Florida Republican then-gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, right, speaks with then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Pensacola International Airport on Nov. 3, 2018, in Pensacola, Florida. (Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images)

Report: DeSantis and Trump Butting Heads Behind the Scenes Over Rally Plans

Erin Coates June 30, 2021 at 11:25am
Former President Donald Trump and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida are reportedly butting heads about a campaign-style rally Trump plans to have this weekend.

DeSantis’s office “made a direct plea” to the former president’s team and called for them to postpone the Saturday event in Sarasota, 200 miles from the Miami suburb where bodies are being pulled from the site of a collapsed condominium, according to the Washington Examiner.

The outlet reported that one Florida Republican said that Trump and his team need to “read the room.”

“The governor is getting tested here as to how far he’s going to be pushed before he breaks ranks with President Trump. And he has to be very careful because this is Trump country,” an anonymous source told the Examiner.

“The base loves the president. But they equally love Ron. It’s a showdown going on right now.”

The outlet reported a source close to Trump said, “Nobody wants to cancel.”

Both Trump and DeSantis look to be eyeing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump said in a Fox Business interview earlier this month that he “would certainly consider Ron” as his presidential campaign running mate if he chooses to run in 2024.

“I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman,” Trump said.

“A lot of people didn’t know and my endorsement helped him tremendously and I know him very well. He’s a great guy.”

DeSantis has also gained popularity and rapport with conservatives across the country for his coronavirus policies that were less restrictive than other states.

The Examiner reported that Trump could use the rally to send a message to DeSantis, and DeSantis could use it to stand up to the former president.

However, DeSantis is walking a fine line as he is up for re-election in 2022.

“He does have to win reelection in 2022,” a former Trump aide said, according to the Examiner. “He can’t piss off the president. But at the same time, he’s reading the temperature correctly.”

Former Trump campaign official Susie Wiles, who reportedly has an ongoing feud with DeSantis, is in charge of Trump’s post-presidency operation.

Wiles was ousted from the Trump campaign in 2019 at DeSantis’ urging, following his 2018 gubernatorial victory in Florida.

“There’s a huge rift between the DeSantis and Trump [camps],” an anonymous source told the Examiner.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




