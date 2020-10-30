Report: DOJ Confirms Hunter Biden Being Investigated for Money Laundering

Hunter Biden has been under criminal investigation by the FBI for money laundering since 2019, according to new reports.

“A [Justice Department] official confirms that in 2019, the [FBI] opened up a criminal investigation into ‘Hunter Biden and his associates,’ focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today,” a reporter with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, James Rosen, reported.

EXCLUSIVE: A @TheJusticeDept official confirms that in 2019, the @FBI opened up a criminal investigation into “Hunter Biden and his associates,” focused on allegations of money-laundering, and that it remains open and active today. More very soon on your @WeAreSinclair stations. — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Rosen confirmed that Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden associate who recently went public about Biden’s business dealings, was recently questioned by the FBI as part of the ongoing investigation.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Reporter John Solomon told Fox Business Thursday that “there is activity, I’m aware of some activity of the FBI contacting witnesses, talking to people” related to the alleged Hunter Biden materials.

The FBI is not able to confirm nor deny that the investigation is occurring, according to The Washington Examiner.

A series of emails and other materials, many of which allegedly gave insight into Hunter Biden’s business activity abroad, recently revealed how he may have used his father, former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, as a bargaining chip to get ahead.

Hunter Biden was on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma Holdings from 2014-2019 and supposedly made $50,000 a month, despite not having any prior experience in the oil industry.

The laptop was reportedly seized by the FBI after being turned over by a computer repair shop owner.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani obtained a copy of the materials and sent them to the New York Post to report.

It is reasonable to doubt the credibility of these materials, but Hunter Biden being investigated for money laundering does make it clear that there may be significant corruption within one of the most prominent families in the United States.

While these new findings will hardly change the outcome of next Tuesday’s presidential election, it should certainly be raising eyebrows.

But like most negative news pertaining to the Biden’s, the left-wing media is refusing to report it seriously.

Everyone from California Rep. Adam Schiff to CNN’s Brian Stelter has called this a disinformation effort by Russia and the “right-wing media machine” to discredit the former vice president’s chances of getting elected.

Unfortunately for them, high-level intelligence officials have confirmed that the materials linked to Hunter Biden’s laptop are not part of a disinformation campaign from foreign powers.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said last week, according to the New York Post.

Ratcliffe is a Trump appointee, but the FBI has not refuted Ratcliffe’s claim.

In a letter to the Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the FBI clarified claims surrounding the laptop story.

“Regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence. If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee pursuant to the established notification framework,” Jill C. Tyson, director of the FBI Office of Congressional Affairs, said.

Even though this may not impact the outcome of the election, corruption of America’s most powerful people should always be investigated, regardless of their political affiliation — and it’s shameful the establishment media doesn’t seem to believe that.

