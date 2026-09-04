Award-winning journalist Catherine Herridge shared shocking details from an exclusive report on Thursday about an investigation into “energy attacks” that may have taken place on American soil.

Herridge appeared on NewsNation to share what she’d learned, saying, “According to my national security contacts, I understand multiple incidents of suspected directed energy attacks were reported in 2021 involving U.S. government personnel who were investigating directed energy weapon technology and trying to reverse-engineer a device.”

“These debilitating brain injuries affecting diplomats, spies, military operatives, and even civilians are known as Havana Syndrome, after a cluster of cases were identified in Cuba a decade ago,” she continued.

“I understand that more than two dozen suspected incidents had been reported inside the U.S., including a significant number of cases at an off-site U.S. government intelligence research facility in northern Virginia.”

A Space Force veteran sat down with Herridge and told her he was “targeted in his own home outside Washington, D.C.”

NEW: @C__Herridge shares exclusive details from her investigation of suspected directed energy attacks on U.S. soil, including who was targeted, where the mysterious attacks took place, and how many have been reported. pic.twitter.com/NXxk5NE1JH — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) September 4, 2026

The source shared his military medical records, which reportedly documented “multiple conditions,” including a “traumatic brain injury” connected to his service. He claimed he was attacked “five times.”

“I believe it’s Russia,” he told Herridge.

“I think the objective of what they’re doing is to disrupt American officials and prevent them from doing their mission in the military intelligence agencies.”

“It’s almost a form of terrorism,” the source added.

Herridge shared her interview on social media, noting that America’s top intelligence agencies did not reply to her requests for comment, and added that such weapons do not require “a great deal of power” to work.

“EXCLUSIVE: More than two dozen suspected directed energy attacks have been reported inside the US including a significant cluster of cases at an off-site U.S. government intelligence and research facility in Northern Virginia,” she wrote on X.

“Multiple incidents reported in 2021 involving U.S. government personnel investigating directed-energy weapon technology, as well as efforts to reverse-engineer a directed-energy device. CIA, ODNI, DoW, DHS did not respond to questions seeking comment.”

An article published by NewsNation on Friday cited Dr. James Giordano, chief of the Neuroethics Studies Program at Georgetown University’s Center for Clinical Bioethics, who said early intervention is critical.

“Early intervention is going to be essential in being able to mitigate the cascade of signs and symptoms that can be so debilitating,” he said during an appearance on “Katie Pavlich Tonight.”

These weapons are reportedly part of the Pentagon’s stockpile and have become “increasingly compact and easier to conceal,” according to NewsNation.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.