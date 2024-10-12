She’s going from “Duchess Difficult” to “Princess Parody.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, has been practically writing a textbook on how to alienate the public — not to mention the in-laws — since marrying into the British royal family.

And now a new report claims that she’s wailing that the bad publicity is actually really bad bullying.

Meghan Markle ‘talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,’ charity boss says https://t.co/LJidoSxHVM pic.twitter.com/lq8iWT72le — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2024

On Thursday, the celebrity-centric Vanity Fair published a piece positively reporting on a Meghan visit on Oct. 2 to the mentoring program Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, California.

“We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world,” one of those who was part of the visit told Vanity Fair. (Emphasis added.)

“We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally.”

To be fair, the report didn’t quote Meghan herself as saying she was “one of the most bullied people in the world.” And the New York Post is citing sources that are disputing that she did.

But anyone who’s watched the former actress over the years, and the ongoing royal drama she and Harry have created, would not be surprised at all if Meghan actually made the claim.

Unlike her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, Meghan has spent years making the world think the worst of her.

Since becoming a royal by marriage with her 2018 wedding to the Knuckelehead Prince, Meghan has built a reputation for treating her staff savagely.

In September, The Hollywood Reporter described how her treatment of two Buckingham Palace aides sparked an actual palace investigation in the same year she got married.

Noting that her staff had given her the nickname “Duchess Difficult,” it quoted one source, apparently a current or past employee, calling her a “dictator in high heels.”

She also brought about the Windsors’ biggest publicity challenge since the death of Princess Diana in 1997, with she and Harry alleging the royals have a hidden “racist” mentality.

And she almost certainly drove the decision the Sussexes made in 2022 to give up their roles as “working” members of the royal family to become full-time grifters among the rich and famous in Montecito, California.

She has, in short, spent more than half a decade now assiduously building an image of a sharp-tongued shrew, a headache in heels on the global stage who has brought nothing but disaster and disgrace to the family she married into.

And she’s reportedly claiming that the news coverage of her antics, and the resulting reaction, is “bullying”?

The notion didn’t go over well on social media (outside of a rare exception here and there) because distaste for Duchess Meghan is one of the rare unifying issues in a divided world.

Here’s a sampling:

According to some of her own former staff, on both sides of the Atlantic, Meghan Markle is a horrendous bully. She is in no position to be lecturing on this issue. https://t.co/DRMkmJux9M — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) October 11, 2024

We get it. Meghan does wrong and anyone who points it out is a bully. Love how she has all her victimhood coming out AFTER @THR did a piece about Meghan being a bully to everyone else. — Resting Dollface 𝕋𝕄 (@RestingDollface) October 11, 2024

These multi millionaire victims are pathetic — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) October 11, 2024

Meg’s playing victim again

The audacity of a 47 year old telling children of this or any age she is the most bullied person in the world

Clueless Obnoxious with no moral compass and also a Pathological Pathetic Liar pic.twitter.com/ca8XcmifrE — Bella (@BellesWaves) October 11, 2024

There will always be a contingent of Markle fans in the world — she’s played the race card enough alone to guarantee a certain amount of tribal loyalty from the left.

But with every year that passes, she becomes more a figure of mockery than anything else.

The Princess of Parody title fits just fine.

