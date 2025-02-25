Report: Duchess Meghan's Agency Drops Her as Hollywood Finally Figures Out She's Impossible - Agency Denies

A new report claims Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been dropped by a prominent Hollywood talent agency.

The report by Page Six, based on sources it did not name, said the WME agency dropped her, in spite of a denial from the agency.

“WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell,” the report quoted a representative as saying.

However, the report said those projects are connected with Archewell, the foundation Meghan runs with Prince Harry.

“I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business,” Page Six quoted one source as saying.

As for Meghan, she was dropped because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with,” the report said, quoting a source it did not name

“We’re told that the Duchess of Sussex has not held any meetings with the agency’s uber powerbroker Ari Emanuel since January last year — though she is believed to have met with her day-to-day agents,” the report said.

The report said the seeds of the split were sown in January 2024 when Meghan expected plans for a project and none were presented.

Meghan’s “With Love, Meghan,” show on Netflix is due to debut March 4.

After failing to secure a trademark for her lifestyle brand “American Riviera Orchard.” She rebranded her jam and other products under the name “As Ever.”

However, Page Six noted that nothing will be available to buy for months.

Natalie Trice, founder of Natalie Trice Publicity, said the rebranding is not a positive sign, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“To me, it suggests a lack of clarity about the brand’s identity, but also, is it attention-seeking before launch because these changes keep coming and it’s becoming a little bit of a habit?” she said.

A report in the Hollywood Reporter said the Duchess puts terror in the hearts of those who work for her.

“Everyone’s terrified of Meghan,” a source who was not named said.

“She belittles people. She doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers. They change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible,” the source said.

“She’s absolutely relentless,” one source said. “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”

