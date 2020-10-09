The adage “if you go woke, you go broke” is proving to be true in ESPN’s case.

According to reports from multiple outlets, the sports network is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees.

These purported layoffs would come after ESPN has launched various left-wing social justice projects.

Both Outkick and Front Office Sports have reported that multiple sources from within ESPN are saying that the company is preparing to make some serious cuts.

One source told Front Office Sports that the potential number of layoffs could be between 300 and 700 employees.

Another employee guessed the layoffs would amount to 400 lost jobs.

Based in Bristol, Connecticut, ESPN has approximately 4,000 on-site employees and over 6,500 employees worldwide.

On Sept. 30, CNN reported that Disney, the parent company of ESPN, was laying off 28,000 employees.

The reported cuts at ESPN will come as the company continues to promote more and more left-wing activism.

In July, it was announced that anti-cop, anthem-kneeling former quarterback Colin Kaepernick and race-baiter Jemele Hill would be coming to ESPN to create a series of content about political activism.

“The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers,” ESPN said.

The ratings for this year’s ESPYs, ESPN’s awards show, absolutely tanked in June.

It was the lowest-rated ESPYs show in the network’s history, dating all the way back to 1995.

The event was centered mostly around social issues rather than sports, with hosts preaching about the controversial Black Lives Matter movement and white privilege.

RELATED: NBA Great Barkley Obliterates Defunding Police: 'Who Are Black People Supposed To Call? Ghostbusters?'

Additionally, despite the fact that most sports fans are turned off by the recent slew of anthem kneeling, singing of the “Black National Anthem” and various other pregame protests, ESPN announced in September that the outlet would be highlighting such demonstrations in their coverage.

ESPN is reaping what it has sown.

Americans are upset that everything today is becoming politicized. Sports, for a while, seemed like it would be the last safe haven for those hoping to escape all of the moral outrage and virtue signaling from the left.

If ESPN is going to keep playing this game, it’s going to lose.

