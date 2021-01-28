Throughout his campaign, President Joe Biden often defended the actions of his son, especially when it came to Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Now, even after his father was elected, Hunter Biden reportedly still holds a stake in a Chinese equity firm.

“Hunter Biden continues to hold a 10% stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Chinese business records show, despite multiple reports from December suggesting he was divesting his position in the company,” investigative reporter Andrew Kerr of the Daily Caller reported Wednesday.

“BHR manages the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets and is co-owned by the Chinese state-controlled Bank of China.”

Fox News had reported Dec. 23 that Hunter Biden was “still in the process of offloading his stake in the Chinese investment firm.”

Yet as of Wednesday, Skaneateles LLC, the company of which he is “the sole beneficial owner,” still held the 10 percent stake, according to Kerr, who cited “Qixinbao and Baidu, two independent services that provide business records on Chinese corporations based on China’s National Credit Information Publicity System.”

The Daily Caller reported that Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, “did not return numerous requests for comment asking to confirm if his client is in the process of offloading his stake in BHR and when he expects that process to be completed.”

It would appear to be a conflict of interest for the president’s son to be involved with a Chinese company during his term under any circumstances. The communist nation is the United States’ chief global competitor.

However, the fact that Joe Biden promised that no such involvement would exist during his presidency makes this even more disturbing.

In a December 2019 interview with Axios on HBO, he was directly asked, “Say you’re elected, you’re in office. What guardrails would you have to be sure that your son, your brother Jimmy, doesn’t do anything to trade on the family name?”

“They will not be engaged in any foreign business because of what’s happened in this administration,” Biden said.

By “this administration,” Biden was referring to then-President Donald Trump and his family’s business operations.

Yet here we are, a little over a year later, and Biden is president while his son is engaged in foreign business.

It shouldn’t be all that surprising. He defended Hunter Biden countless times during his presidential campaign and routinely brushed off reporters who questioned him about it.

In addition to the above video, Joe Biden claimed on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in October that his son “did not do a single thing wrong.”

In fact, the New York Post published a report that same month — based on information from Hunter Biden’s laptop — indicating that both he and his father might have done something wrong while he was on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma Holdings.

“Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company,” the Post reported.

As you may recall, Twitter and Facebook then blocked users from sharing that article, without providing a real rationale as to why were they doing so.

You see, both of the above claims by Joe Biden were very likely false.

Big Tech tried to cover up the one about Hunter Biden doing “nothing wrong” by banning an article that could prove otherwise.

This time, Joe Biden’s falsehood is out in the open.

He said his family members would not be involved in foreign business if he was elected, and one of them still is, according to the Daily Caller.

Will he be held accountable?

