Report: More Evidence Emerges Pointing to Wuhan Biolab as Ground Zero

Despite being largely dismissed by the mainstream media, mounting evidence is giving some serious weight to the theory that the global coronavirus pandemic first spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fox News reported Thursday that multiple sources briefed on the matter have “increasing confidence” that the biolab was ground zero for the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the report, scientists at the facility were part of a Chinese effort to compete with the United States in the field of virology.

The sources indicated that the virus was a naturally occurring strain, likely being studied as part of the Wuhan lab’s documented history of working with bat coronaviruses.

With access to bats from the remote corners of China, researchers surely had no shortage of the most exotic and dangerous pathogens in the world.

TRENDING: China Asks State Sen To Push Communist Resolution, Gets Nasty Surprise When He Rewrites It

Sources also told Fox that Chinese government is possibly behind efforts to shift the blame from the laboratory to a nearby wet market. Considering the communist regime’s rocky relationship with the truth, this accusation seems to fit right in with the country’s past behavior.

Despite the report pointing to the biolab as the source of the outbreak, the building itself was constructed with safety in mind.

A 2017 Nature article profiled the WIV’s acquisition of a prestigious BSL-4 biosafety certification, touting the lab’s distance from the floodplain and earthquake-proof construction.

While the building was safe from tremors, it was never safe from human error.

Did the novel coronavirus leak from a Wuhan biolab? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (721 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

It’s possible that the virus, which can survive on surfaces for over two weeks, simply hitched a ride on a careless employee’s shoes, clothing or hair.

Earlier this year, Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton was one of the first American politicians to openly float the possibility that the novel coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan-area lab.

China claimed—for almost two months—that coronavirus had originated in a Wuhan seafood market. That is not the case. @TheLancet published a study demonstrating that of the original 40 cases, 14 of them had no contact with the seafood market, including Patient Zero. pic.twitter.com/PdgqgHjkGy — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 30, 2020

Cotton was targeted by the mainstream media for this, as so-called fact checkers quickly dismissed the notion that the coronavirus is an engineered biological weapon, while ignoring the potential for a virulent research sample accidentally leaking.

RELATED: Cuomo Blamed Trump for Huge Ventilator Shortages, Now Cuomo's Giving Them Away

After all, despite the best efforts of government bioweapons programs, the deadliest outbreaks in history have overwhelmingly been of natural origin — the Black Death, the Spanish flu and smallpox all emerged organically.

In Wuhan, a perfect storm existed for the next outbreak to spread like wildfire: The city is the crossroads of modern China, with roads from Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai all intersecting miles from the biolab.

China’s position as the center of the world’s manufacturing industry guaranteed constant international flights from a myriad of airports. Throw in lies from the communist government that only helped the virus spread, and it’s clear why we’re now in a pandemic.

There’s little doubt that SARS-CoV-2 jumped to humans from an animal, the question is now whether China unwittingly helped the pathogen along.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.