Report: Explosive Incident Was 'the Last Straw' That Got ABC Meteorologist Fired

 By George C. Upper III  May 2, 2024 at 5:03am
ABC News senior meteorologist Rob Marciano has been fired by the network more than a year after he was banned from reporting inside the “Good Morning America” studio — and now we know why.

According to the Daily Beast, Marciano was let go after a “heated screaming match” between him and a “GMA” producer.

The Daily Beast cited two unnamed sources “familiar with the situation” who said Ginger Zee, ABC’s chief meteorologist, heard about the argument and reported it to management.

For Marciano, who had already been banned from the studio and forced to report from other locations due to his behavior, it was what these sources called “the last straw.”

“As for the shouting incident that prompted his firing, sources said that others witnessed Marciano’s tirade, and soon Zee, the network’s top meteorologist, found out about it,” the Daily Beast reported. “After she reported the on-set argument, management decided that they’d seen too many complaints about Marciano’s behavior and showed him the door.”

The news of his termination had been reported earlier, but no reasons were given for it. Officially, that’s still the case, as ABC, Marciano and Zee all either declined to comment on the firing or simply didn’t respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiries.

Dylan Byers of Puck News reported Tuesday afternoon that Marciano had been fired by the network.

“Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC,” Byers wrote in a post to X.

ABC News did not issue a public comment on the firing of the veteran weatherman. There were rumblings previously that Marciano displayed a temper that led to his ban from the “GMA” studio, according to Page Six.

Do you trust the mainstream media?

One source also told the Daily Beast that he had a “tendency to ‘overshare’ information with female staffers regarding his divorce, thus creating an awkward work environment.”

He still worked inside the studio during weather reports for “World News Tonight” and last appeared on the network over the weekend.

Page Six reported in March that Marciano’s ban came as he was going through a divorce from his wife.

“He was found to have done something,” a person described as an ABC News insider told the outlet. The person did not disclose what Marciano was alleged to have done, other than to call it “improper.”

“[But] he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” the person said.

Another person close to the production of the show claimed Marciano was working through anger management issues when an incident with a female colleague escalated.

“There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry,” the person claimed.

“He made people feel uncomfortable,” the source added. “There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

Marciano was reportedly supposed to serve out a short ban from the studio, but “GMA” executive producer Simone Swink reportedly declined to have him back.

Marciano confirmed to People magazine in July 2022 that he and his wife Eryn were divorcing after marrying in 2010, the same year he joined ABC. The divorce was reportedly finalize in January of 2023.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” he said in a statement to the outlet. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

