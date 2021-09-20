Report Exposes FDA's Purchase of Fetal Heads, Organs Used for 'Humanized Mice' Project

The following is not an account of a science fiction horror movie.

If it were a movie, it would for sure be rated “R.”

Sadly, it’s not science fiction — it’s truth: Correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its taxpayer-supported purchase of body parts from aborted babies.

According to a news release from the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, the FDA, in a contract based on a 2012 requisitioning, sought the parts to – and this is really perverted – “humanize” laboratory mice for more realistic disease testing.

Judicial Watch announced the macabre procedures as it secured 198 pages primarily of correspondence between Dr. Kristina Howard, an FDA veterinary medical research officer, and Perrin Larton, a procurement manager for Advanced Bioscience Resources, a supplier of material from aborted babies.

Included in the transactions are heads, organs and tissue, according to Judicial Watch. The organization secured FDA records through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Sources, the cabinet department that includes ther FDA.

In granting Judicial Watch’s FOIA claim, the U.S. District Court said “there is reason to question” whether the FDA-ABR transactions violated federal law against the sale of fetal organs, according to the news release.

“Chopping up aborted human beings for their organs and tissue is a moral and legal outrage,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in the release. “This issue should be front and center in any debate about America’s barbaric abortion industry.”

The infants’ body parts were used to develop what are called “humanized mice,” according to the news release.

The release cited a request for a quote or RFQ — the FDA sent to Larton seeking pricing on human tissue with an age range of “16-24 weeks.”

The humanized mice “are created by surgical implantations of human tissue into mice that have multiple mutations that block the development of the mouse immune system at a very early stage,” the RFQ states.

“The absence of the mouse immune system allows the human tissues to grow and develop into functional human tissues … In order for the humanization to proceed correctly we need to obtain fetal tissue with a specific set of specialized characteristics.”

Can you believe what you are reading? “In order for the humanization to proceed correctly …”

Humanization?!?!?!?

Sadly, this is nothing new.

There was controversy in May as Pennsylvania legislators examined a cozy relationship between the University of Pittsburgh and Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania for securing fetal body parts for experimentation.

In that situation, researchers scalped children aborted between 18 and 20 weeks, and transplanted the scalps onto mice in order to humanize them. There was also a 2012 report of a University of Pittsburgh experimental surgeon who harvested livers from babies delivered alive at 18 to 22 weeks in late-term abortions.

Such fetal research flies in the fact of President Donald Trump’s halting of such practices in 2019.

The documentation on the FDA-ABR exchange recently secured by Judicial Watch almost seems like a mundane summation of an industrial purchase order until one considers the human factors involved.

According to a “Fees for Services” schedule effective Jan. 1, 2013, pricing included items like:

Second trimester dilation and evacuation abortion (13-24 weeks): $275 per specimen

First trimester aspiration abortion (8-12 weeks): $515

$580 per liver/thymus set.

Intact calvarium (baby’s skull): $515.

And so it goes. Onward into barbarism. Oh, but the transactions included some ethical considerations, noting that relevant laws were complied with regarding convict labor and child labor, according to the Judicial Watch release.

That’s good. Glad there were ethical considerations.

The Judicial Watch revelation makes one wonder how far down the road to debasement of human life our government has fallen.

But, then again, there’s nothing new – just re-read the horrors of 20th century history for starters.

