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Homeland Security Investigations police search the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, Monday.
Homeland Security Investigations police search the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, Monday. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Report: Facts Behind Ilhan Omar Raid 'Are So Much Worse Than You Could Possibly Imagine'

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2026 at 12:46pm
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Behind terse official statements, a “very dark” story lurks as federal officials probe the immigration history of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, according to one commentator.

Early Monday, Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Omar’s Washington, D.C., home.

The raid was part of what Fox News called a “criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.”

A Department of Justice statement added little other than saying the raid was “part of an ongoing federal investigation,” which is “criminal” in nature.

Commentator Benny Johnson said he had not been able to fully break through the wall of silence, but said the hints he has been given are troublesome.

What do you think should happen next in the Ilhan Omar investigation?

“I have a very close source at one of the top levels at DHS who has been on this case and delivered some major files over to DHS,” he said in a video posted to X.

He said he asked the contact what was in the files related to Omar.

He said the source, who he insisted does not lie to him, told him, “it is so much worse than you could possibly imagine.”

He said the source also told him, “It is very dark, and the entire family history is a lie. That’s what I heard.”

An NBC News report said the raid was part of a multi-year probe involving “whistleblowers, documents and witness testimony, deals partly with immigration and fraud, but goes beyond those things,” citing a source it did not name.

Related:
Breaking: The DOJ Has Seized Ilhan Omar's Phone

Earlier this month, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin foreshadowed that actions against Omar were coming.

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating,” he said in early September.

Mullin said the course of the investigation will be determined by the facts as they are uncovered.

“If we actually move a case forward, it’s not a political case,” he said.

“If you decided to break the law, or lie on the information you gave the United States … but you didn’t tell us who you actually were … there’s no expiration to that. If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you,” he said.

“When we move forward, it’s not political; it’s because you chose to break the nation’s laws. … I don’t make the laws anymore; I’m in charge of enforcing the laws, and I will not pick and choose which laws to enforce and which laws I’m not. We are going to enforce all of them regardless of who you are,” he said then.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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