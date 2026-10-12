Report: Facts Behind Ilhan Omar Raid 'Are So Much Worse Than You Could Possibly Imagine'

Behind terse official statements, a “very dark” story lurks as federal officials probe the immigration history of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, according to one commentator.

Early Monday, Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Omar’s Washington, D.C., home.

The raid was part of what Fox News called a “criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman’s immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child.”

A Department of Justice statement added little other than saying the raid was “part of an ongoing federal investigation,” which is “criminal” in nature.

Commentator Benny Johnson said he had not been able to fully break through the wall of silence, but said the hints he has been given are troublesome.

WATCH: Alpha News senior reporter Liz Collin discusses the raid at Ilhan Omar’s home with Benny Johnson In regard to the information being reviewed by federal authorities, Johnson said a source told him “it is so much worse than you could possibly imagine,” adding that “it is very dark and the entire family history is a lie.” “Documents obtained by A.J. Kern show there are no records of naturalization related to Omar’s father at all,” Collin said. — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) October 12, 2026

What do you think should happen next in the Ilhan Omar investigation? Continue the investigation Drop the case Provide more transparency Impose stricter immigration laws Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Continue the investigation 87% (1805 votes) Drop the case 0% (8 votes) Provide more transparency 2% (35 votes) Impose stricter immigration laws 10% (216 votes)

“I have a very close source at one of the top levels at DHS who has been on this case and delivered some major files over to DHS,” he said in a video posted to X.

He said he asked the contact what was in the files related to Omar.

He said the source, who he insisted does not lie to him, told him, “it is so much worse than you could possibly imagine.”

He said the source also told him, “It is very dark, and the entire family history is a lie. That’s what I heard.”

An NBC News report said the raid was part of a multi-year probe involving “whistleblowers, documents and witness testimony, deals partly with immigration and fraud, but goes beyond those things,” citing a source it did not name.

Earlier this month, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin foreshadowed that actions against Omar were coming.

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating,” he said in early September.

FLASHBACK: Last month, I asked DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin if there would be any action taken against Ilhan Omar over possible immigration fraud. He said: “Something’s Gonna Happen. This is an ongoing investigation.” This morning, Ilhan Omar’s house was raided by the Department of Homeland Security. We’re finally starting to see justice, @SecMullinDHS https://t.co/4bRw7MmMhH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2026

Mullin said the course of the investigation will be determined by the facts as they are uncovered.

“If we actually move a case forward, it’s not a political case,” he said.

“If you decided to break the law, or lie on the information you gave the United States … but you didn’t tell us who you actually were … there’s no expiration to that. If we can prove it — that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you,” he said.

“When we move forward, it’s not political; it’s because you chose to break the nation’s laws. … I don’t make the laws anymore; I’m in charge of enforcing the laws, and I will not pick and choose which laws to enforce and which laws I’m not. We are going to enforce all of them regardless of who you are,” he said then.

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