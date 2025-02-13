Report: Failed VP Nominee Tim Walz Is Considering a New Run for Office

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was part of the failed Harris-Walz 2024 presidential campaign, could have Washington in his sights, according to a new report.

Walz is considering a Senate campaign in 2026 after Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota announced Thursday that she would not seek re-election, according to Politico, which cited a source it did not name.

Walz could seek a third term as Minnesota governor in 2026, according to USA Today. Minnesota does not have term limits.

If Walz does run, he is likely to face competition, Politico wrote.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan indicated on social media that she will be running for the seat, with a formal announcement coming later.

As Gov. Walz reportedly considers a run for Senate, Lt. Gov Flanagan announces on Bluesky her "intention is to run" for Smith's seat Some context: there's reportedly been real tension between Walz and Flanagan (once close allies) in the wake of 2024 election

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is not rejecting a run.

“Congresswoman Omar will be talking with Minnesotans about the future of the Senate seat and DFL party in Minnesota,” a representative said.

Democratic Reps. Rep. Angie Craig and Kelly Morrison are mentioned as possible candidates, as is Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who leads the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, said the seat should not be taken for granted by Democrats as safe, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Minnesota is in play, and we play to win,” he said. “Minnesotans deserve a senator who will fight for lower taxes, economic opportunity, and safer communities.”

Some said Walz’s tough 2024 campaign, where he was repeatedly caught embellishing his record, will be a millstone around his neck in 2026.

“The average Minnesotans didn’t really know who Tim Walz was,” retired Minnesota State Patrol Lt. John Nagel said, according to Fox News Digital.

“With running for vice president, people suddenly realized this guy is not who so many of us thought he was. He’s not this happy grandpa teacher that wears plaid. He is an individual that wants to keep his power. He’s lied to make himself look better,” Nagel said.

“Walz’s ego is bruised,” Nagel said. “He is not happy that he’s not walking around as vice president.”

Republican state Sen. Mark Koran said, “I think Minnesotans should reject his political agenda, just as the nation did. He came back extraordinarily damaged.

“The Democrats are going to take him out within his own party, likely in the next gubernatorial primary. There’s a Senate seat open in Minnesota. He wants the national spotlight. At the end of the day, if he has nothing else, I think he’ll be running for governor again,” he said.

