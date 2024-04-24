Share
Report: Family Outraged at Disney World - Realized the Evil Queen 'Actress' They Took Pics with Was a Man

 By Allison Anton  April 24, 2024 at 1:47pm
Disney is in trouble again.

In a brazen attempt at pandering to the woke mob, Disney went viral in 2023 for having male cast members in dresses prattling around children’s attractions.

Less than a year later, Disney finds itself in a similar controversy, and it might even be worse.

While any actor or actress could play, say, Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck due to the complete concealment afforded by the costume, actors playing human “face” characters like Cinderella or the Evil Queen traditionally had to be the same sex as that character.

However, as one father reportedly informed That Park Place, the latter might no longer be a requirement at Walt Disney World.

The anonymous father reportedly paid a premium price for his family to have dinner at Story Book Dining at Artist Point in Walt Disney World‘s Wilderness Lodge Resort.

Part of that premium price included an invitation-only meet and greet with one of the characters — in this instance, the Evil Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the report notes.

As the father reportedly told That Park Place, “[W]e’ve had other meet and greets with other Villains and they are truly the best character experiences that we’ve ever had so we had high hopes for the Evil Queen leading up.”

However, though all seemed normal from a distance when they got closer to the actor playing The Evil Queen, the father claimed to have noticed that something was off.

“…it hit me that the Evil Queen without a doubt had a man’s voice,” he reportedly said.

A video shared on the social media platform X showed a video of this purported actor (not taken by the family, but still of the same actor), which heavily suggests the actor is, in fact, a man.

In the video, a woman off camera told the actor “You’re my favorite Evil Queen,” to which this actor replied, with a seemingly unmistakably male (and almost stereotypically gay) voice, “Me too! I’m also my favorite, we have so much in common.”

Obviously, the father was not thrilled, deciding to escalate the issue to a manager.

That conversation went nowhere fast.

The manager insisted that the actor was a woman, and stated lamely “I’m sorry sir, I cannot answer that,” when the father asked, “is the Evil Queen a biological male?”

He reportedly told the manager that “we are a conservative Christian family, I’m spending $8,000 on this current trip in addition to the tens of thousands I’ve spent together in the past at Walt Disney World and Disney Cruises, and that this is not right.”

Now, obviously, no one ran a DNA test on this ambiguously gendered individual, so it would be hard to say definitively that “he” is a biological male. Perhaps this genuinely is a case of mistaken identity.

Considering the aforementioned 2023 incident, however, can you blame anyone for being dubious of potential ulterior motives from Disney? Something like this certainly does not feel out of character for anything related to the company in 2024.

And, if true, it would demonstrate how hollow Disney CEO Bob Iger‘s recent statement that he wanted to “quiet the noise” on all these culturally controversial topics really was.

Otherwise, why would the manager at a restaurant at this children’s park be so unhelpful when a father expressed his outrage at having his children exposed to what appeared to be a man in a dress?

Hiring a male to play a woman when it was impossible to see the actor, or for a stage performance at a distance is one thing — but this was, possibly, hiring a man to play a woman, while interacting with children, giving impressionable children a subtle, but unmistakable, pro-trans message.

Clearly, Disney has not learned the lesson they should have from the recent box office failures of their woke films, nor from their Disney Plus streaming service hemorrhaging subscribers over their insufferably woke content.

If what this father concluded was in fact accurate, then it showed that Disney still cared far more about their agenda than listening to the concerns of their paying customers.

And if that truly was the case, then Disney has more than earned the financial and critical failures they’ve suffered over the past few years.

Allison Anton
